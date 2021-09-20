 Skip to main content
Racine first responders report pulling man from water after he jumped into the Root River

Sixth Street Bridge

Racine's Sixth Street Bridge over the Root River is pictured here.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — First responders helped pull a man from the Root River after he was reported to have jumped into the water from the Sixth Street Bridge before 1 p.m. Sunday.

"The individual was transported to the hospital for observation," Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen said in an email.

According to Hansen, the Racine Fire Department was called to the scene between 12:50 and 1 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found someone in the water with bystanders talking to him.

It "does not appear the patient went sub-surface at any time," Hansen said. "When fire department rescue divers arrived on scene a few moments later they successfully removed the individual from the water."

