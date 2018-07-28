RACINE — The Racine Fire Department wants to purchase an all-terrain vehicle to improve its responses to emergencies at locations such as the lakefront.
Often called a Gator after a particular model made by John Deere, the ATV is an all-wheel-drive vehicle that the department wants to use to move equipment and patients around areas that have a rough or sandy terrain, such as North Beach.
Fire Chief Steve Hansen said by email that the distance on the beach from the edge of the water to the road is a few hundred feet, which can present difficulties for personnel when they need to move a cot during a medical emergency.
The department would use the ATV in situations where the landscape or terrain is rough, Hansen said. In the winter, he said, an ATV would allow his staff to traverse heavy snow during emergency operations.
“The Gator can be used in other situations where we need to move equipment or personnel over long distances over unpaved or soft ground,” he said.
Hansen said the ATV would be stored at Fire Station 1, 810 Eighth St., the department’s headquarters. The vehicle would not be used for traveling to emergencies; it would be delivered on a trailer. Racine would use a similar set up as that used by South Shore Fire and Rescue, in which the ATV has room for a patient and medical equipment.
“In a natural disaster situation, for example a tornado, the Gator may be the only way to access the disaster area that is obstructed by debris,” Hansen said.
Details
The department plans to fund the purchase with donations. On Monday, the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee recommended approval of a request to accept a $1,000 donation from the FBI Milwaukee Citizens Academy Alumni Association that would be used toward the purchase. City Council approval is required to accept the money.
Hansen told the committee that he plans to apply for another grant worth $25,000. No tax dollars would be spent for the purchase, he said.
The department has not selected a model it wants to purchase; it first wants to see how much money it can raise in donations. Hansen said whichever model the department selects will have six-wheel drive for traction.
People who are interested in donating for the purchase can call 262-635-7911.
The department has to finalize its grants before settling on a purchase date. Hansen said the department would follow the purchase procurement protocol because of a Gator’s price.
