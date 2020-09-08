 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Fire Department investigating Tuesday afternoon basement blaze
0 comments
GROVE AVENUE

Racine Fire Department investigating Tuesday afternoon basement blaze

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department is investigating a fire that was reported at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Grove Avenue.

A basement fire was reported, but it was "quickly extinguished without any injuries to any parties involved," according to the Racine Fire Department. The fire appeared to originate from a basement clothing dryer, the RFD stated.

As of 4 p.m., the cause of the fire remained under investigation, although the property has been turned back over to its residents.

The initial damage estimate was $5,000.

Another fire was reported Tuesday afternoon on Gas Light Drive in the City of Racine, although the full details of that fire were not available as of press time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest
Crime and Courts

Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest

Attorney John Pierce acknowledged in New York court documents earlier this year that he had failed to pay Karish Kapital $4 million for cash advances it had made to Pierce's firm, which also has a much large payment of $65 million looming for another investor. In a Saturday afternoon tweet, Pierce said that claims that his firm was still in debt is "Total fake news."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News