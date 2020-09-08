Racine Fire Department investigating Tuesday afternoon basement blaze

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department is investigating a fire that was reported at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Grove Avenue.

A basement fire was reported, but it was "quickly extinguished without any injuries to any parties involved," according to the Racine Fire Department. The fire appeared to originate from a basement clothing dryer, the RFD stated.

As of 4 p.m., the cause of the fire remained under investigation, although the property has been turned back over to its residents.

The initial damage estimate was $5,000.

Another fire was reported Tuesday afternoon on Gas Light Drive in the City of Racine, although the full details of that fire were not available as of press time.

