Racine Fire Department: Electrical issue to blame for vehicle fire

RACINE — No one was injured after an accidental vehicle fire broke out Friday night, destroying the vehicle and causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.
The Racine Fire Department responded to 1320 Maple Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Fire Department announced in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Fire crews extinguished the fire inside the 2006 Pontiac Montana without incident; however, the vehicle was deemed a total loss.
The fire started due to an unspecified electronic issue in the vehicle's dash, the Fire Department said.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Paige M Collins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Paige M Collins, 4200 block of Durand Ave., Racine, uttering a forgery.
Neal C Conley
Neal C Conley, Brodhead, Wisc., felony personal ID theft – financial gain, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kyle W Gauger
Kyle W Gauger, Union Grove, first degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse assessments, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Omari Deangelo Giles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Omari Deangelo Giles, Burlington, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Willie A Hand
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Willie A Hand, 1600 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, felony intimidation of a witness.
Janet Mosqueda
Janet Mosqueda, 900 block of Villa St., Racine, felony personal ID theft – financial gain, concealing stolen property less than $2500.
James F Svoboda III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James F Svoboda III, 4000 block of Lawn Ave., Mount Pleasant, theft – movable property greater than $100,000, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, forgery, misconduct in public office – excess authority.
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 1500 Kentucky St., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mary J Jackson
Mary J Jackson, 1900 block of Prospect St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft – intentionally take less than or equal to $500.
Sereena A Katchenago
Sereena A Katchenago, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
John F Patton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John F Patton, 1900 block of N Wisconsin St., Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Miguel A Rodriguez Ortega
Miguel A Rodriguez Ortega, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon.