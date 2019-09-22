RACINE — After making 16,833 responses in 2017, the Racine Fire Department saw its responses grow by 13% in 2018, up to 19,023 total.
“We’re going on over 1,000 calls a month,” Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the Racine Police and Fire Commission on Sept. 9.
However, fires made up a tiny portion of the increase. There were 2,341 responses to fires in 2017, compared to 2,400 — an increase of less than 0.4%.
In total, Hansen said that emergency medical responses consistently takes up 85% to 88% of the department’s calls.
The biggest percentage jump came from “Mobile Integrated Healthcare” calls, during which the Fire Department checks up on patients at their homes after being discharged by Ascension All Saints Hospital. The goal of the program is to help reduce readmission rates at the hospital.
In 2018, the Racine Fire Department made 451 such visits, after only six visits the year prior.
However, the biggest total jump by far came from an increase in the number of Advanced Life Support responses — or situations in which emergency responders are called upon to provide life-saving measures.
In 2017, the fire department made 9,407 ALS responses. That grew to more than 12,037 in 2018.
However, basic life support responses dipped slightly, from 2,553 down to 2,211.
Firefighters square off in charity softball game
In front of hundreds of coworkers, friends and family, the Racine Fire Department defeated the Kenosha Fire Department in a 7-inning charity softball game by a close score of 13-12, Sunday, July 7 at Simmons Field in Kenosha. All proceeds from the event went to the family of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
