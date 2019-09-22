{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — After making 16,833 responses in 2017, the Racine Fire Department saw its responses grow by 13% in 2018, up to 19,023 total.

“We’re going on over 1,000 calls a month,” Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the Racine Police and Fire Commission on Sept. 9.

However, fires made up a tiny portion of the increase. There were 2,341 responses to fires in 2017, compared to 2,400 — an increase of less than 0.4%.

In total, Hansen said that emergency medical responses consistently takes up 85% to 88% of the department’s calls.

The biggest percentage jump came from “Mobile Integrated Healthcare” calls, during which the Fire Department checks up on patients at their homes after being discharged by Ascension All Saints Hospital. The goal of the program is to help reduce readmission rates at the hospital.

In 2018, the Racine Fire Department made 451 such visits, after only six visits the year prior.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

However, the biggest total jump by far came from an increase in the number of Advanced Life Support responses — or situations in which emergency responders are called upon to provide life-saving measures.

In 2017, the fire department made 9,407 ALS responses. That grew to more than 12,037 in 2018.

However, basic life support responses dipped slightly, from 2,553 down to 2,211.

Download PDF 2017-2018 call responses for the Racine Fire Department

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments