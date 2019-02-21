Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department suspects the cause of a Wednesday car fire was arson, and the department is asking for help to determine how and why the fire was set.

At 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a garage in the alley in the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue for a 2005 Chevy Blazer that was on fire. The Racine Police Department and We Energies also responded to the scene. 

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which caused an estimated $3,500 in damage. The garage did not sustain any structural damage in the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The fire — which fire officials believe was intentionally set — began in the vehicle's passenger compartment, according to a Racine Fire Department news release. 

Anyone with information about the cause of the fire and who may have started it is asked to contact the Racine Fire Department at 262-635-7915. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments