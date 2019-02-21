RACINE — The Racine Fire Department suspects the cause of a Wednesday car fire was arson, and the department is asking for help to determine how and why the fire was set.
At 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a garage in the alley in the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue for a 2005 Chevy Blazer that was on fire. The Racine Police Department and We Energies also responded to the scene.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which caused an estimated $3,500 in damage. The garage did not sustain any structural damage in the blaze and no injuries were reported.
The fire — which fire officials believe was intentionally set — began in the vehicle's passenger compartment, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.
Anyone with information about the cause of the fire and who may have started it is asked to contact the Racine Fire Department at 262-635-7915.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.