Racine Fire Department announces burning restrictions

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department informed Racine residents that the only burning currently allowed is that of charcoal briquettes, propane and natural gas used for cooking purposes only.

The Fire Department is following guidance set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to improve air quality for residents. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, we need everyone's help to reduce the number of fires to enable more first responders to be available to handle emergency situations within our community," a Racine Fire Department release stated.