You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine Fire Department announces burning restrictions
1 comment
alert

Racine Fire Department announces burning restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department informed Racine residents that the only burning currently allowed is that of charcoal briquettes, propane and natural gas used for cooking purposes only.

The Fire Department is following guidance set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to improve air quality for residents. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, we need everyone's help to reduce the number of fires to enable more first responders to be available to handle emergency situations within our community," a Racine Fire Department release stated.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.

1 comment
2
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News