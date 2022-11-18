Racine drug dealer had nearly a pound of marijuana at his home, charges say

RACINE — A Racine drug dealer had nearly a pound of marijuana at his home as well as cocaine, according to court documents.

Juan A. Murillo, 36, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant at Murillo's home due to him selling and distributing narcotics.

When agents were able to get inside, they noticed the toilet had been running as if Murillo had just flushed down drugs. Murillo said no narcotics would be found and that he works at CMH and makes $3,000-$4,000 a month. Inside the residence, agents found the following:

A total of $6,685.

1.9 grams of marijuana in aluminum foil.

44 marijuana cartridges in the kitchen.

A red scale in the kitchen.

A green digital scale with cocaine residue on it.

A baggie inside a pillow case in a kid's bedroom with 136.2 grams of marijuana in it.

Three baggies of marijuana in the basement weighing 277.2 grams.

A baggie with 0.1 grams of cocaine in it.

Baggies with corners cut off.

In total, agents found 415.3 grams of marijuana in the residence. Agents believed Murillo was possession the marijuana with the intent to deliver/distribute it.

Murillo was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.