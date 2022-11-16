Racine drug dealer allegedly had 2 pounds of marijuana and a pound of fentanyl at drug houses

RACINE — A Racine drug dealer allegedly had two pounds of marijuana and a pound of fentanyl at his drug houses.
Kaleb D. Weaver, 26, of the 1100 block of Marquette Street, was charged with five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
On three separate occasions a confidential informant met with Weaver to buy Percocet from him. Between January-March, the confidential informant bought 80 pills of Percocet from Weaver.
On Oct. 10, a search warrant was conducted at the 1100 block of Marquette St. and the 4000 block of 17th Street.
Agents saw Weaver go to and stay at both residences during the investigation. Agents stopped Weaver's vehicle and detained him. While being transported at the jail, he admitted to having a bag of marijuana in his underwear. It weighed 3.7 grams.
During the execution of a search warrant of the 17th Street residence, agents found the following:
- A large quantity of Oxycodone pills as well as 1,116 pills of fentanyl weighing 125.8 grams in the kitchen
- In the living room was 63.3 grams of marijuana
- In a bedroom was $8,760 in US currency, a receipt for a $14,150.84 necklace with a "Band Gang" logo, 751.2 grams of marijuana and 80 fentanyl pills weighing 12 grams
- In another room was 912 pills of fentanyl weighing 101.5 grams, 3.1 grams of crushed fentanyl, $200 and a Glock.
During a search of the Marquette Street residence, agents found the following:
- In a bedroom was a Springfield .45 caliber pistol, 2 electric scales, baggies and 1,504 pills of fentanyl weighing 217.3 grams
- Another bedroom had $6,000
- In the living room was a bag with 260.89 grams of marijuana in it
Between the two residences, agents found 2.37 pounds of marijuana and 1.01 pounds of fentanyl.
“There is no doubt that this extensive investigation, conducted by the highly skilled agents of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, saved an immeasurable number of lives,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement following Weaver's arrest. “In 2021, over 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, and fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 years old. To the people peddling this poison, the Sheriff’s Office will never relent in investigating you, arresting you, and taking you to jail!”
Weaver was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
