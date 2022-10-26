 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.

Earnest Phillips

Phillips

Earnest Phillips, 40, of the 1200 block of Villa Street, was charged with 38 felony counts of bail jumping, five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, four felony counts of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of heroin and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver greater than 50 grams of other schedule I controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

Throughout the fall, a confidential informant met up with Phillips multiple times in order to buy drugs from him. During the visits, the informant purchased 3.4 grams of heroin from Phillips.

On Oct. 20, agents with the Metro Drug Unit conducted surveillance on Phillips. He was known to drive a bronze Mercury and a white Dodge. On that date, he was driving the Dodge and officers conducted a traffic stop on him.

Phillips had two cellphones and $500 on him but no drugs in the vehicle.

The next day, agents conducted a search of his Mercury and found a black bag that had 13 baggies containing a total of 354.2 grams of marijuana. Agents also found six baggies containing 509 pills or 174.5 grams of ecstasy.

Phillips was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both a status conference and preliminary hearing are on Nov. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

