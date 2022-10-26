Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.
Earnest Phillips, 40, of the 1200 block of Villa Street, was charged with 38 felony counts of bail jumping, five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, four felony counts of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of heroin and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver greater than 50 grams of other schedule I controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
Throughout the fall, a confidential informant met up with Phillips multiple times in order to buy drugs from him. During the visits, the informant purchased 3.4 grams of heroin from Phillips.
On Oct. 20, agents with the Metro Drug Unit conducted surveillance on Phillips. He was known to drive a bronze Mercury and a white Dodge. On that date, he was driving the Dodge and officers conducted a traffic stop on him.
Phillips had two cellphones and $500 on him but no drugs in the vehicle.
The next day, agents conducted a search of his Mercury and found a black bag that had 13 baggies containing a total of 354.2 grams of marijuana. Agents also found six baggies containing 509 pills or 174.5 grams of ecstasy.
Phillips was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both a status conference and preliminary hearing are on Nov. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony D. Lewis
Anthony D. Lewis, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph R. Baker
Joseph R. Baker, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Evan Michael Debord
Evan Michael Debord, 5900 block of Aspen Drive, Burlington, burglary of a building or dwelling, child enticement, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, felony bail jumping.