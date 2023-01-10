Racine drug case in spotlight last year resumes with new attorney for defendant, new judge

RACINE — The drug case in the spotlight last year due to questionable evidence is back on with a new defense counsel and a new challenge to the search warrant.

The case was at a standstill for about eight months while the defendant worked to hire a new attorney at a time when lawyers are hard to come by.

Joshua Brown, 41, is charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

The defendant was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday with new counsel, Milwaukee attorney Christopher Hammond, who was appointed Oct. 10.

There is also a new judge presiding over the case. Judge Wynne Laufenberg transferred out of Branch 2 and Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz transferred in.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were initially called to Brown’s house on Oct. 7, 2020, on the report of a woman who had overdosed in the bathroom.

Brown reported he was not home at the time, but he returned home, called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, according to documents filed by the defense.

RPD officers subsequently obtained a search warrant for the house, and Brown was arrested on a weapons charge. The drug charges came approximately 13 days later.

Investigator Don Nuttall, the lead investigator on the case, testified at the Nov. 19, 2020 preliminary hearing that a gross total weight of 1.5 grams of heroin was located in the kitchen garbage area by Officer David Arvai.

Under questioning, Nuttall said 1.5 grams was not for personal use but the amount a person would have who was selling. He said 1.5 grams was about “7.5 times what a normal dose would be.”

David Hassel, a Green Bay attorney who originally represented Brown, challenged whether the state actually had any drugs in evidence.

He said none of the worn body camera footage he reviewed showed anyone finding a baggie of purported drugs and that included Officer Arvai.

Additionally, no officer claimed in their after-incident reports to have found a baggie of heroin. There was a piece of plastic with potential drug residue but no baggie of heroin.

In response, the Racine County DA’s Office released a video of the RPD officers unpacking an evidence box. Item No. 1 was a baggie of what they claimed was heroin/fentanyl.

Hassel then had more questions: Which officer found that baggie? Where? And when?

Hassel challenged the DA’s Office to reveal who found the baggie of alleged heroin and where since it was not seen on any of the body camera footage.

Jessica Lynott, assistant district attorney, said over the course of multiple hearings the issues raised by the defense should be litigated at trial — not in pretrial motions.

Franks/Mann

Hammond has filed a Franks/Mann motion, which will challenge the information provided by law enforcement to obtain the search warrant.

In a Franks/Mann hearing, the burden of proof is on the defense. In the motion, the defense will have to prove the information used to obtain the search was materially false.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. March 10.

However, there have already been several motions filed in the case, as was noted by Lynott, who argued the issues being raised by the defendant’s new attorney were already raised by his previous attorney and ruled on by Laufenberg.

Hammond noted the previous Franks/Mann motion concerned the criminal complaint and not the search warrant.

Gasiorkiewicz said he would review the record before the hearing.

