RACINE — The Department of Public Works employee involved in an accident on Oct. 28 has died. 

 Alderman John Tate II announced during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that David R. Shelton, known as “Dee,” died last week. 

 Tate, who told The Journal Times that Shelton was his cousin, asked the council to keep Shelton’s family in their thoughts.

Following the meeting, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed that Shelton died on Wednesday, Oct. 30. 

He was 43, according to the notice posted on the website for New Pitts Mortuary, which is the Milwaukee funeral home handling the arrangements. 

The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 2400 block of Shoop Street north of Layard Avenue. 

Shelton was driving a recycling truck, turned a corner, veered left, went up onto a curb and came to rest against a tree, John Rooney, the city's DPW commissioner, said at the time. The truck was the only vehicle involved, with no other vehicles struck or property damage.

Rooney also said at the time that the truck the employee was operating was about 2 years old, so he did not believe equipment failure was the likely cause.

“There are no witnesses to the accident, so we really don’t know what happened,” he said. “We have no idea, and it would only be speculation if we were to say what happened.”

Autopsy results showed that Shelton sustained injuries to his head after he was tossed or fell from the cab of the truck. 

Payne said Tuesday that the Racine Police Department is continuing to investigate what led to the crash. 

