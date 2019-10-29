{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man employed by the Racine Department of Public Works was seriously injured Monday, after the recycling vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree, according to Racine City Engineer and DPW commissioner John Rooney.

The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. Monday, Rooney said, on Shoop Street north of Layard Avenue. 

Rooney said that when the recycling truck turned the corner, the vehicle veered left, went up onto a curb and came to rest at a tree. The truck was the only vehicle involved, with no other vehicles struck or property damage. 

The full-time DPW employee was seriously injured in the crash, Rooney said. 

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of midday Tuesday, he said. The truck the employee was operating was approximately 2 years old, Rooney said, so he does not believe equipment failure was the likely cause.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

"There are no witnesses to the accident, so we really don't know what happened," he said. "We have no idea, and it would only be speculation if we were to say what happened."

Rooney said the Racine Police Department is investigating the incident; however, emails to the Racine Police Department went unreturned. 

"It's an unfortunate accident that occurred," Rooney said. "What's first and foremost in our mind is the condition of the employee and his family."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments