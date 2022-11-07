Racine defense attorney's house hit by gunfire

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that appeared to target the home of local defense attorney Jamie McClendon.

Officers were dispatched to McClendon's house on a report the residence was struck by gunfire the night before.

According to a statement from the RPD, the male homeowner heard the shots at approximately 10:45 p.m. but did not check out the residence until the morning, at which time he found the bullet holes.

There were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reports of weapons-related criminal offenses are up more than 34% in 2022 compared to the year prior. To date as of Nov. 7, there have been 407 weapons offenses reported in the City of Racine in 2022, compared to 304 at the same time in 2021, according to the RPD.