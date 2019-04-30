Try 3 months for $3

RACINE COUNTY — Elections were recently held for a seat on the State Bar of Wisconsin Board of Governors and a local attorney has won a position as a representative.

Brian Dimmer, an attorney and co-owner of Richards and Dimmer law office, 209 Eighth St., triumphed in an election in April against Lucas Bennewitz, a Racine County assistant district attorney. Dimmer has served as the Racine County Bar Association technology officer since 2015.

Dimmer said that no one had volunteered to be the District 15 representative, so he volunteered and asked others to also put their hat in the ring. Elections are typically not needed for these positions that are chosen by bar members. 

Dimmer was elected to District 15, which encompasses Racine County. He will serve a two-year term on the State Bar Board of Governors beginning in July.

The Board of Governors manages and directs the affairs and activities of the State Bar of Wisconsin, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin. Dimmer will become one of the Board of Governors' 35 representatives from throughout the state.

Dimmer is a criminal defense attorney with 10 years’ experience in the field. He graduated Cum Laude from the Marquette University Law School.

The State Bar of Wisconsin is a mandatory organization that attorneys throughout the state must join in order to practice in Wisconsin. It was created by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and has more than 25,000 members, according to the Wisconsin State Bar website.

"I hope to bring a good, new energy and represent other attorneys from my community," Dimmer said.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

