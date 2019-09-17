{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — In an effort to alleviate pressure on local district attorneys, the state Department of Administration is recommending 64.95 additional full-time prosecutors statewide, which includes funding for two additional assistant district attorneys for Racine County.

During the 2019-21 biennial budget process, Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature agreed on the need for more prosecutors in district attorneys’ offices statewide.

At one point it appeared that Racine County would only receive one additional prosecutor, despite the Joint Finance Committee recommending two prosecutors be hired in Racine. Evers vetoed all of the suggestions and directed the Department of Administration to work with the State Prosecutors Office to allocate the positions to counties “in a manner that considers need holistically.”

On Tuesday, Joel Brennan, secretary-designee for the Department of Administration, sent a letter to Evers stating the department reviewed “the needs of individual offices requesting position, including staffing needs based on creation or expansion of treatment alternatives and diversion programs, meeting with victims prior to charging, addressing backlogs and utilizing available workload analyses.”

Brennan said the department was aided by letters from district attorneys’ offices.

As a result, the Department of Administration is recommending that Racine County receive two prosecutors. The department also is recommending Kenosha County receive one additional prosecutor.

Overdue relief

Evers said district attorneys’ offices “have been doing more with less.”

“This historic investment will enable our county officials to improve victims’ services, enhance diversion and treatment options for those struggling with substance use disorders, and address backlogs that are standing in the way of justice,” Evers said in a statement. “District attorneys are on the front line of the criminal justice system, and we can’t make the critical changes needed to reform our criminal justice system in Wisconsin if our county district attorney offices are overworked and understaffed.”

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has “performed admirably while being underfunded and understaffed for years.”

“The addition of two more prosecutors in Racine County is a positive step toward ensuring our District Attorney’s Office has the resources it needs to serve our residents,” Delagrave said.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the appointment of new prosecutors “should have happened months ago.”

“I’m glad Racine County will finally see two additional ADA positions, which will improve the criminal justice system with cases being prosecuted more efficiently and effectively,” Vos said.

State Rep. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he is glad Evers “has finally agreed that there are prosecutor shortages in our area and that the shortage, while not eliminated, is lessened. The only thing that would be better is if Gov. Evers had not vetoed these positions in July.”

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, a former prosecutor in Milwaukee County, said he is thankful Evers is “supporting our communities with the resources they need to keep our residents safe.”

Background on need

Once prosecutors are hired, Racine’s total number of prosecutors will be up to 20 and Kenosha’s will be up to 17.

In July, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson told the Racine County Government Services Committee that according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau her office should have 13 more attorneys to handle its current caseload.

“We do a really outstanding job with the limited resources that we have for the case load that we’re tasked with,” Hanson said at the time.

But Hanson also told the committee her office has is “a terrible experience gap.”

Hanson said she is happy to have people who have been with her since her time as deputy district attorney who help train the younger attorneys, “but I have a bunch of lawyers that are less than five years out of (law) school,” Hanson said at the time. “That’s where my disparity comes in.”

Hanson said she has been in discussions with county officials about the county possibly hiring two attorneys who would handle cases involving child protective services and while they would not report to Hanson directly, they would work out of the DA’s office. No final action has been taken on that proposal.

