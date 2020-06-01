Racine curfew from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, no curfew yet for Tuesday night

Racine – Mayor Cory Mason issued an emergency declaration instituting a city wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Tuesday morning.
As of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday no curfew had yet been set for Tuesday night.
The press release announcing the curfew on Monday stated:
“We are issuing this curfew out of an abundance of caution. The evidence suggests that last night’s activity that led to the destruction of Thelma Orr COP house and vandalizing of other local businesses came from individuals who are not a part of or from our community.
We know people need to be heard, and on both Saturday and today we saw a well-organized and peaceful demonstration and marches through the City. However, we don’t want outside forces to use peaceful protests as shields at night in order to cause destruction.
I don’t believe that destruction represents the intention of the community members I have heard from, who are demanding justice, and want us, as a City and a nation, must root out racism in all its form where ever it exists,” Mason said in the release.
All persons shall cease vehicular and pedestrian travel on the public way, streets, sidewalks, and highways and return to their homes, places of work, or other convenient place.
The following individuals, working in their official capacity, are exempt from this order: government employees, emergency services providers, utility services providers, medical providers, social services providers, and credentialed press. Persons experiencing homelessness or fleeing dangerous domestic situations are also exempt from this order.
