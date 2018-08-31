Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — A Racine couple is facing charges after they allegedly sold narcotic pills to a Racine County Metro Drug Unit agent in the presence of their newborn child.

Jonathon B. Romnek, 27, and Amber S. Young, 22, of the 1400 block of Lombard Avenue, are charged with delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child under six years of age.

According to the criminal complaint:

In early June, a party working with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office went to Romnek and Young’s residence with the intent to buy Vicodin. Romnek counted out 179 pills while Young, who was pregnant at the time, watched.

The informant purchased the pills and then met with a Racine County Metro Drug Unit agent. The pills were identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, otherwise known as Vicodin, a schedule II narcotic drug.

On Aug. 15, an undercover agent also met with Romnek and Young to purchase pills. The exchange occurred inside their living room, in the presence of the couple’s baby, who was born on June 27.

The agent gave Romnek $540 and was given 164 pills total. The three then discussed other controlled substances and how much each of them cost.

After the agent left, the pills were identified as 750/7.5mg- and 500/5mg-strength Vicodin, a pain medication.

As of Friday afternoon, Romnek and Young both remained in custody at the County Jail, Romnek on a $300 cash bond, and Young on a $2,500 signature bond, online records show.

A preliminary hearing date is scheduled for Sept. 13 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

