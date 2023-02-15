RACINE — A Racine couple is accused of breaking into their landlord’s home and taking power tools and electronics while he was in jail.

Lynn M. Bartoszuk, 41, of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

Thadeus F. Bartoszuk, 44, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to a criminal complaint, at 8:21 a.m. Feb. 1, an officer was sent to a residence on Taylor Avenue after a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who reportedly said that he was in the Racine County Jail from Jan. 1-6, and after being released he noticed some of his power tools, electronics and other items were missing.

The man reportedly told the officer that he suspected the Bartoszuks, his tenants, had taken the items because he said they were the only people who had access to his unit while he was incarcerated.

The man said the door was left unlocked when he was arrested.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the Bartoszuks concealing items under a blanket and putting those items in their vehicle.

Lynn reportedly sold a cellphone, a Milwaukee tool, a set of wireless earbuds and a wet/dry vacuum at various pawn shops.

A search warrant was executed and officers said they found the remaining items that the landlord had listed as missing.

Lynn reportedly said that all of the electronics and items she had from the landlord were payment for work that she and Thadeus performed around the apartment.

The landlord denied this, and also said there is a pending eviction case against the Bartoszuks.

Lynn was given a $1,000 cash bond and Thadeus was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.

Lynn has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 22 and Thadeus has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

