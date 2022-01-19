Racine couple accused of beating their two children under the age of 4

RACINE — A Racine couple has been accused of abusing their children, allegedly assaulting them with a backscratcher until they bled.
Adeola B. Palmer, 29, of the 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur.
Odalis J. Rosario, 23, also of the 5100 block of Biscayne Ave., was charged with two felony counts of failure to act to prevent great bodily harm to a child, a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator conducted an investigation into a child abuse allegation that occurred in the 5100 block of Biscayne Ave. between Nov. 5-17 and involving two children under the age of 4.
The investigator was advised that the injuries were reported by a child care provider in Kenosha. A woman said that the two children were in her care on Nov. 5 and then again on Nov. 17. During a diaper change, she saw that one of the children had severe bruising to his buttock and a possible burn to his leg. She contacted the mother, Rosario, who said that no one but her and Palmer had cared for the children. She said Palmer had some time off and was watching them. She also said that the injury was a result of an ice pack and told her "I promise you, no one hit him."
During the course of his investigation, the investigator spoke to a girl who said that Palmer beats both the children. She said that if they accidentally urinate or defecae on themselves they have to stand in the corner or they get beaten. She said that they get bloody bruises and that Palmer whoops them with a "tamboo," which is described as being like a backscratcher, or his flip flop.
She said that one of the children was beaten because he was not listening and did not understand what Palmer was telling him. He did this to the point where the child started bleeding, then threw him down on the floor.
A search warrant was executed and a black backpack with 33.3 grams of marijuana in jars was found. Another backpack had a digital scale, a grinder and a small notebook with notes on drug related quantities and dollar amounts. There were also four guns found in the residence.
Palmer was given a $15,000 cash bond and Rosario was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
