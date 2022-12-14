 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County squad car involved in crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — No injuries occurred after a vehicle crashed into a Racine County Sheriff's squad car Sunday afternoon in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash and were towed from the scene. The crash was reported at 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of highways G and V.

The crash occurred when "a southbound vehicle ... failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign." The driver of the southbound vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign, Caledonia Police said.

No damage estimates have been made public.

