Racine County squad car involved in crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — No injuries occurred after a vehicle crashed into a Racine County Sheriff's squad car Sunday afternoon in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash and were towed from the scene. The crash was reported at 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of highways G and V.
The crash occurred when "a southbound vehicle ... failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign." The driver of the southbound vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign, Caledonia Police said.
No damage estimates have been made public.
Photos: Small plane crashes into power lines in Maryland
A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
In this photo provided by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, a small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue via AP)
First responders work to rescue aircraft passengers after the small plane crashed and became stuck in live power lines, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. Both occupants were successfully rescued. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
