Racine County Sheriff's Office might not be enforcing the Safer at Home order anymore

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office may no longer be enforcing the Safer at Home order.
The Safer at Home order, which some feel infringes on constitutional rights but that state health officials say is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, has been extended through May 26 by order of Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Thursday.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, weighed in via a statement sent from the Sheriff's Office on Friday that received more than 1,000 positive reactions on Facebook Friday. Although he said that the Sheriff's Office continues recommending social distancing and the use of masks and other personal protective equipment, Schmaling said that "state law does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens."
He continued: "I urge the Wisconsin DHS to develop a workable plan that balances the safety of our citizens while at the same time acknowledging the fact that there is a way for business to operate even during the current health situation. I have all the confidence in Racine County business owners that they can make the appropriate adjustments in the way they operate during this difficult time to accommodate for the safety of their employees and guests."
When The Journal Times asked Schmaling to clarify if that meant the Sheriff's Office would no longer be enforcing Safer at Home — several people around the state have been cited by local law enforcement for violating the order, including one Racine man in Portage — the sheriff replied via text: "Wisconsin law gives the authority and responsibility for investigating and enforcing public health violations to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments."
When asked again if that meant the Racine County Sheriff's Office would no longer cite violators of the law, Schmaling sent the same text again, this time with quotation marks around it.
As of April 10, neither the Racine Police Department nor the Racine County Sheriff's Office had issued any citations for violating Safer at Home.
Several Facebook commenters applauded Schmaling for his statement. "It means a lot knowing that you recognize the gravity and trust that we are responsible for our own well being," one man wrote.
But state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was quick to criticize the sheriff. She issued a statement entitled, "Statement in Response to Sheriff Schmaling’s Decision to Stop Enforcing 'Safer at Home' Order," less than 2 hours after Schmaling's statement appeared on Facebook.
“I am disappointed in Sheriff Schmaling’s decision to end enforcement actions of the Safer at Home order by Racine County. Wisconsin is still seeing daily increases in COVID-19 cases, and we must continue to follow the advice of public health experts as we assess how to respond to this pandemic," she wrote. “The evidence shows that Safer at Home is working, and while this is incredibly difficult for our community, we must not rush this process. We must continue to ramp up our testing and our PPE (personal protective equipment) production, so that we can trace new infections and protect our essential workers before ending Safer at Home in May.”
