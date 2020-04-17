Racine County Sheriff's Office might not be enforcing the Safer at Home order anymore

“I am disappointed in Sheriff Schmaling’s decision to end enforcement actions of the Safer at Home order by Racine County. Wisconsin is still seeing daily increases in COVID-19 cases, and we must continue to follow the advice of public health experts as we assess how to respond to this pandemic," she wrote. “The evidence shows that Safer at Home is working, and while this is incredibly difficult for our community, we must not rush this process. We must continue to ramp up our testing and our PPE (personal protective equipment) production, so that we can trace new infections and protect our essential workers before ending Safer at Home in May.”