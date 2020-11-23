 Skip to main content
Racine County Sheriff's Office announces six promotions
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced six promotions within his office on Monday.

Sergeant Cary Madrigal

Madrigal
Michael Spiegel

Spiegel
Steve Storm, RCSO

Storm
  • Lt. Cary Madrigal has been promoted to the rank of captain.
  • Sgt. Michael Spiegel has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
  • Inv. Kurt Heiser has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
  • Inv. James Spranger has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
  • Deputy Kristen Kachelmeier has been promoted to the rank of investigator.
  • Deputy Steve Storm has been promoted to the rank of investigator.
