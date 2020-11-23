Racine County Sheriff's Office announces six promotions

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced six promotions within his office on Monday.
- Lt. Cary Madrigal has been promoted to the rank of captain.
- Sgt. Michael Spiegel has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
- Inv. Kurt Heiser has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
- Inv. James Spranger has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
- Deputy Kristen Kachelmeier has been promoted to the rank of investigator.
- Deputy Steve Storm has been promoted to the rank of investigator.
