RACINE COUNTY — Following a promotion announcement last week, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced two more promotions Tuesday.

Scott Radtke and Tommy Sharrett, who had been deputies, have been promoted to investigators, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Radtke and Sharrett will be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

"Congratulations to Investigators Radtke and Sharrett," the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in the statement.

