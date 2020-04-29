Racine County Sheriff's deputy cited for OWI after alleged near-miss crash

RACINE — A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was cited earlier this month after he reportedly nearly crashed head-on into a vehicle while drunk driving in Mount Pleasant.
Deputy Kennith Forray, 55, a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was cited on April 18 for operating while under the influence as a first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content and operating a motor vehicle left of the center line, according to Mount Pleasant Police Department police reports obtained by The Journal Times.
Two preliminary breath tests showed Forray’s blood-alcohol content was double the legal limit. He remains on active duty with the department.
The incident
At 1:26 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer was dispatched to Highway 20 and East Frontage Road for a report of a reckless driver. The officer responded to the area and was waved down by the person who had reported the suspect vehicle.
The complainant said that he was driving south on Frontage Road when a Ford Explorer crossed over the center line and was “completely in the southbound lane” as it drove towards him. The driver said that he was forced to swerve into the ditch to avoid being struck, police reports state.
After the near-miss crash, the caller said he made a U-turn and followed the vehicle. He said that the vehicle was almost struck by a semi-trailer as it drove north on the Frontage Road.
The complainant said the vehicle pulled over and and stopped several times, and was “off on the shoulder and in the ditch area driving slow several times,” leading the complainant to believe that the driver was intoxicated.
While following the vehicle, the man said the vehicle ran through a red light at Highway 20 and the East Frontage Road and almost caused an accident. The complainant said that several cars had to slam on their brakes and stop to avoid the vehicle.
He also said the vehicle nearly struck a road closed sign on Highway 20 and made “erratic” turns, the report states.
The officer followed the vehicle onto northbound Interstate 94. After turning on his lights, the vehicle did not immediately pull over, the officer’s report states. The vehicle eventually stopped on the highway. The Sheriff’s Office also arrived on the scene because the traffic was in their jurisdiction.
The officer asked the man, later identified as Forray, for his driver’s license. The officer said Forray’s eyes were glassy and he could smell a “slight odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.” The officer then learned that Forray was a deputy.
A Sheriff’s Office deputy asked to speak with Forray. When he returned, he had a half bottle of Bacardi Rum, which he said that Forray admitted to drinking in his vehicle.
Forray was taken back to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, where he failed field sobriety tests.
Forray was given two preliminary alcohol breath tests. The first sample at 2:48 p.m. resulted in a 0.166 BAC — more than twice the legal limit. The second test, taken at 2:52 p.m., resulted in a 0.164 BAC.
Forray received the citations and then was released to a responsible party.
The Journal Times left a voicemail for Forray that was not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
What next?
Although Forray has been cited, no criminal charges have been filed against him for the incident.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said that the District Attorney’s Office has not received any information from the Mount Pleasant Police Department regarding Forray’s arrest. “My guess is that it is a first offense and would be handled in Mount Pleasant Municipal Court,” Hanson told The Journal Times.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that he was aware that Forray had received noncriminal forfeiture citations and that the matters were currently pending in Mount Pleasant Municipal Court. “While I am not happy about the apparent circumstances surrounding those citations, it is important that he is afforded the opportunity for due process through the municipal court,” Schmaling said.
Forray, who started working at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in 1995, is expected to remain with the department while the citations make their way through municipal court.
“We do not as a matter of course place employees on leave pending the disposition of municipal forfeiture matters,” Schmaling said. “Once that matter has been adjudicated, I will determine whether internal sanctions are appropriate. It is not appropriate for me to elaborate further at this time as it is a pending internal personnel matter.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.