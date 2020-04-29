Racine County Sheriff's deputy cited for OWI after alleged near-miss crash

The complainant said the vehicle pulled over and and stopped several times, and was “off on the shoulder and in the ditch area driving slow several times,” leading the complainant to believe that the driver was intoxicated.

While following the vehicle, the man said the vehicle ran through a red light at Highway 20 and the East Frontage Road and almost caused an accident. The complainant said that several cars had to slam on their brakes and stop to avoid the vehicle.

He also said the vehicle nearly struck a road closed sign on Highway 20 and made “erratic” turns, the report states.

The officer followed the vehicle onto northbound Interstate 94. After turning on his lights, the vehicle did not immediately pull over, the officer’s report states. The vehicle eventually stopped on the highway. The Sheriff’s Office also arrived on the scene because the traffic was in their jurisdiction.

The officer asked the man, later identified as Forray, for his driver’s license. The officer said Forray’s eyes were glassy and he could smell a “slight odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.” The officer then learned that Forray was a deputy.