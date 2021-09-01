Racine County Sheriff's 350th impaired driver report of 2021 involves crash and an alleged repeat offender

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly hit a grim milestone of records of impaired driving — and a car, mailbox and small tree were damaged in the process.
The Sheriff's Office's 350th case of an impaired driver in 2021 was reported Wednesday.
Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Travellers Run in the Town of Burlington at approximately 7:36 a.m. Wednesday.
It appeared that the vehicle left the roadway, crashed through a mailbox and knocked down a small tree, officials said. There were no injuries from the crash.
Deputies on-scene spoke to the operator of the vehicle, Katrena M. Rudolph, 42, of the 200 block of Chapel Terrace in Burlington. Deputies observed Rudolph displaying signs of impairment, and she failed standardized field sobriety tests, according to the RCSO. She was arrested.
The deputies requested a Sheriff’s Drug Recognition Expert, which is a deputy that has received advanced training on the ways drugs interact with the human body, to respond to the scene for an additional evaluation. The DRE conducted an evaluation on Rudolph and determined that Rudolph was impaired from the consumption of multiple drugs. Rudolph eventually admitted that she had consumed marijuana and different pills before driving her automobile, according to the release.
Rudolph was transported to the Racine County Jail Wednesday, and the following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: fourth offense operating while intoxicated, three counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 31
Today's mugshots: Aug. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan P Calverley
Jonathan P Calverley, 2000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Marcus Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marcus Ward, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Tyree S Carter
Tyree S Carter, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, stalking, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), disorderly conduct.