Racine County Sheriff's 350th impaired driver report of 2021 involves crash and an alleged repeat offender

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly hit a grim milestone of records of impaired driving — and a car, mailbox and small tree were damaged in the process.

The Sheriff's Office's 350th case of an impaired driver in 2021 was reported Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Travellers Run in the Town of Burlington at approximately 7:36 a.m. Wednesday.

It appeared that the vehicle left the roadway, crashed through a mailbox and knocked down a small tree, officials said. There were no injuries from the crash.

Deputies on-scene spoke to the operator of the vehicle, Katrena M. Rudolph, 42, of the 200 block of Chapel Terrace in Burlington. Deputies observed Rudolph displaying signs of impairment, and she failed standardized field sobriety tests, according to the RCSO. She was arrested.