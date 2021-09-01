 Skip to main content
Racine County Sheriff's 350th impaired driver report of 2021 involves crash and an alleged repeat offender
Town of Burlington

Racine County Sheriff's 350th impaired driver report of 2021 involves crash and an alleged repeat offender

Rudolph's car

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies said it appeared the operator of the vehicle shown drove the car Wednesday morning off the roadway, crashed through a mailbox and knocked down a small tree. The operator was identified as Katrena M. Rudolph, 42, of the 200 block of Chapel Terrace in Burlington. There were no injuries reported from the crash.

 Racine County Sheriff’s Office photo

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly hit a grim milestone of records of impaired driving — and a car, mailbox and small tree were damaged in the process.

The Sheriff's Office's 350th case of an impaired driver in 2021 was reported Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Travellers Run in the Town of Burlington at approximately 7:36 a.m. Wednesday.

It appeared that the vehicle left the roadway, crashed through a mailbox and knocked down a small tree, officials said. There were no injuries from the crash.

Katrena M. Rudolph

Rudolph

Deputies on-scene spoke to the operator of the vehicle, Katrena M. Rudolph, 42, of the 200 block of Chapel Terrace in Burlington. Deputies observed Rudolph displaying signs of impairment, and she failed standardized field sobriety tests, according to the RCSO. She was arrested.

The deputies requested a Sheriff’s Drug Recognition Expert, which is a deputy that has received advanced training on the ways drugs interact with the human body, to respond to the scene for an additional evaluation. The DRE conducted an evaluation on Rudolph and determined that Rudolph was impaired from the consumption of multiple drugs. Rudolph eventually admitted that she had consumed marijuana and different pills before driving her automobile, according to the release.

Rudolph was transported to the Racine County Jail Wednesday, and the following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: fourth offense operating while intoxicated, three counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

