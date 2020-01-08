Racine County Sheriff's Sgt. Evans promoted to lieutenant
Racine County Sheriff's Sgt. Evans promoted to lieutenant

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday announced the promotion of Sgt. James Evans to the rank of lieutenant.

Evans will serve as the administrative lieutenant in the support services division.

Lt. Evans started his law enforcement career in 2007. He has been with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office since 2012.

Evans has served the community as a patrol deputy, an investigator and operations division sergeant.

In his new position as support services lieutenant, Evans will be tasked with the role of public information officer, court security operations, records bureau, special events coordinator and grant coordinator to name a few.

