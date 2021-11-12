Racine County Sheriff’s Office reports approaching 450th impaired driver investigation this year

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is approaching the 450th impaired driver investigation this year.

“Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or any other powerful drug is a dangerous combination," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in a news release. "The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring safe roadways so that we may avoid needless injuries or deaths.”

The RCSO issued the release Thursday with three of its latest recorded incidents. The release detailed the following:

On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9:58 a.m., deputies observed a vehicle traveling 92 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Interstate 94 southbound near Highway K. The deputies approached the vehicle and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.

The operator was identified as Allen A. Meunsy, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee.

The deputies searched Meunsy, the passenger and the vehicle, and located $5,312 in cash banded together; 117.8 grams (0.26 pounds) of marijuana; 60 grams of marijuana edibles; 100 mg of a liquid THC beverage enhancer; 50 tablets of MDMA (i.e. ecstasy or Molly); 15 grams of an unknown white powder; wrapping papers; baggies; a scale; and a 9 mm Glock 27 handgun.

The Glock handgun, which was under the driver’s seat, did not have a round in the chamber, but the magazine inside of the handgun contained 13 rounds. The deputies were able to determine that Meunsy had a valid concealed carry permit. Meunsy admitted that all the located items belonged to him.

The deputies transported Meunsy to the Racine County Jail where he was issued a traffic citation for speeding and held on the following charges:

Possession with the intent to deliver marijuana

Possession with the intent to deliver designer drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 8:22 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver who was speeding and almost caused an accident. Deputies located the vehicle as it was approaching the northbound onramp to I-94 at Highway 20. A traffic stop was made, and the deputies identified the driver as Fredrick R. Schmitt, a 55-year-old man from Kansasville.

While speaking with Schmitt, the deputies observed numerous signs of impairment. The deputies also observed an open can of Mike’s Harder Black Cherry Lemonade opened and spilled over the passenger side floor.

The deputies had Schmitt perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and Schmitt did not adequately perform the tests. Schmitt provided a breath sample into a PBT unit which registered a 0.15. Schmitt was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated 8th Offense. Deputies searched Schmitt’s vehicle and located some marijuana.

A citizen witness informed the deputies that she was northbound on N. Colony Avenue attempting to make a left turn onto Plank Road when she observed Schmitt’s pickup truck not even slow down for the stop sign while the truck drove right through the intersection. The citizen witness stated if she would not have slowed down, Schmitt’s truck would have T-boned her vehicle.

At the time of the incident, Schmitt’s driving status was suspended due to his previous OWI convictions, and he was on parole for previous felony convictions. The deputies transported Schmitt to the Racine County Jail where he was issued numerous traffic citations and held on the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated 8th offense

Possession of marijuana

Parole hold

On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at approximately 7:15 a.m., deputies observed a vehicle traveling on I-94 northbound with no registration plates displayed. The deputies stopped the vehicle on Highway K after it appeared the vehicle was attempting to accelerate and elude the marked patrol squad.

The deputies made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Ryan C. Krupp, a 40-year-old man from the City of Racine.

The deputies observed Krupp display numerous signs of impairment, including glassy/blood shot eyes that were heavy and dropping, thick/slurred speech, and the odor of intoxicants coming from Krupp’s person.

Deputies also observed an open Mike’s Harder Lemonade tall boy on the passenger side floor. Deputies had Krupp perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and Krupp did not adequately perform these tests. The deputies placed Krupp under arrest and searched the vehicle. The deputies located 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and brass knuckles.

The deputies transported Krupp to the hospital for a legal blood draw. While at the hospital, a Drug Recognition Expert (“DRE”) performed an evaluation on Krupp who admitted swallowing baggies that contained residual methamphetamine and heroin. Krupp further admitted that he regularly does methamphetamine and then takes Xanax to “mellow out” his meth induced anxiety.

Krupp stated he had not slept in six days and not eaten in three days because of his constant drug use.

Deputies transported Krupp to the Racine County Jail.

On Thursday, he was formally charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th) and possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

