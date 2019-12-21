Racine County Sheriff's Office makes 5 OWI arrests in 6 hours

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests for suspicion of impaired driving within five hours on Friday.
Between 3:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested 56-year-old Linda M. Paasch of Twin Lakes; 52-year-old Armando Barrios of Burlington; 42-year-old Craig A. Gottfredsen of Racine; 65-year-old Paul R. Cappitelli of Kenosha; 23-year-old Charles R. Sytsma of Mount Pleasant and 42-year-old Jose A. Chacon III of Paddock Lake. All five face pending charges.
Paasch was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense, following a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant after a concerned citizen reported that Paasch was driving recklessly. Paasch allegedly admitted to deputies that she drank two beers approximately two hours before the incident and also took some prescription drugs, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Barrios was arrested for operating while intoxicated, third offense, following a traffic stop in the Town of Burlington after a concerned citizen reported that Barrios was driving recklessly. Barrios’s blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.233, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit.
Gottfredsen was arrested for operating while intoxicated, fifth offense following a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant. Gottfredsen reportedly fled the scene of an accident he caused in Milwaukee County. Deputies located Gottfredsen as he exited the interstate at Highway 20. Gottfredsen's blood alcohol level at the time was 0.108. Gottfredsen's driver's license has a 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction.
Cappitelli was arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense, causing injury following a vehicle crash in the Village of Elmwood Park. Investigators found that Cappitelli failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Taylor and Lathrop avenues which subsequently caused a three-vehicle accident that left one person injured. Cappotelli’s blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.192, which is approximately 2.5 times the legal limit.
Sytsma was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense, disorderly conduct and hit and run following a crash in Yorkville. The Sheriff’s Office found that Sytsma was driving recklessly and nearly struck another motorist before he left the roadway and hit a traffic sign. Sytsma then left the scene but was located by deputies and had a blood alcohol content of 0.157.
Chacon was arrested for operating while intoxicated, third offense, following a traffic stop on Interstate 94. A concerned citizen reported that Chacon’s vehicle was driving recklessly after it allegedly nearly struck other motorists and the median wall. Chacon refused to provide a breath sample to ascertain his blood alcohol content.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio Jaimes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Antonio Jaimes, 1200 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Vanessa Marie Davis Perry
Vanessa Marie Davis Perry, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, failure to cause a child to attend school, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael Wayne Byles
Michael Wayne Byles, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, intimidation of victim, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Jacob John Streckenbach
Jacob John Streckenbach, 9000 block of Carol Ann Drive, possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana.
Jamie L. Soteropoulos
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie L. Soteropoulos, of Sussex, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft.
Ashley M. Pacheco
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley M. Pacheco, of Oak Creek, fraud against financial institution between $500 and $10,000, forgery as a party to a crime, uttering a forgery.
Jonathan Christopher Harris
Jonathan Christopher Harris, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 40 grams of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raynard Antonio Hall
Raynard Antonio Hall, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tommy Lamont Donald
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tommy Lamont Donald, 200 block of Jones Street, manufacture/deliver heroin.