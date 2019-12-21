Racine County Sheriff's Office makes 5 OWI arrests in 6 hours

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests for suspicion of impaired driving within five hours on Friday.

Between 3:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested 56-year-old Linda M. Paasch of Twin Lakes; 52-year-old Armando Barrios of Burlington; 42-year-old Craig A. Gottfredsen of Racine; 65-year-old Paul R. Cappitelli of Kenosha; 23-year-old Charles R. Sytsma of Mount Pleasant and 42-year-old Jose A. Chacon III of Paddock Lake. All five face pending charges.

Paasch was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense, following a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant after a concerned citizen reported that Paasch was driving recklessly. Paasch allegedly admitted to deputies that she drank two beers approximately two hours before the incident and also took some prescription drugs, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Barrios was arrested for operating while intoxicated, third offense, following a traffic stop in the Town of Burlington after a concerned citizen reported that Barrios was driving recklessly. Barrios’s blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.233, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}