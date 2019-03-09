YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who alleged obtained approximately $2,132.00 worth of trucking parts while posing as an employee of Penske Truck Rental.
The Sheriff’s Office said that on Feb. 28, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a heavy-set man entered Lakeside International Trucks, 1008 S. Sylvania Ave., posing as an employee of Penske Truck Rental. The suspect appeared to have prior knowledge of Penske's transaction process with obtaining truck parts.
The suspect was seen driving a newer model gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with no plates being displayed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office via the dispatch center at 262-886-2300.
