RACINE — So far this year, Racine County has appointed approximately 3½ times the number of attorneys to criminal cases than it did in 2017, and nearly 1½ times the number they did in 2018.
In 2017, Racine County appointed a total of 121 attorneys to felony, misdemeanor or forfeiture criminal cases.
Those numbers increased in 2018, when the county appointed a total of 293 attorneys to criminal cases.
With three months left in 2019, the county has already appointed 423 attorneys to criminal cases, more than the previous two years’ totals combined.
These county-appointment numbers do not include other county-appointed attorneys assigned to non-criminal cases in Racine County.
The skyrocketing number of county attorney appointments is part of a larger statewide issue, according to Racine County Clerk of Courts Samuel Christensen. “This is a problem that is not unique to Racine County, and is a statewide issue,” Christensen said.
Shortages abound
If someone is convicted of a crime and they are eligible for a state appointed public defender, the Public Defender’s Office is handed the case. But if the Public Defender’s Office cannot represent the defendant due to a staff shortage or conflict of interest, they seek out a private bar attorney to take the case for $40 an hour — compensation rate that was set in 1995.
According to a State Bar of Wisconsin 2017 study, the median hourly billing rate for a criminal law private practitioner is $183 an hour. The average hourly billing rate for a legal associate with no experience is $175; paralegals are paid an average of $100 per hour.
If the Public Defender’s Office cannot locate an attorney willing to accept the case, they are forced to hand the case back over to the county. The circuit court then assigns the case, paying a private bar attorney $70 an hour, a rate set by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin.
Adding to the difficulty, attorneys must have specific training to accept felony cases from the Public Defender’s Office or county, Christensen said.
While Christensen said the defendant is asked to make monthly payments to cover the cost of the attorney, sometimes it is not possible to recoup the money in full, or the repayment process is slow, as many of the county appointments are given to defendants with very little income.
“How does the saying go? ‘You can’t squeeze blood out of a turnip,’” Christensen said. “We have a commitment to keep cases moving toward justice.”
Christensen said it can’t be determined at this point how much this massive increase in appointments would cost the county, as bills have only begun to trickle in due to the length of time court cases take to resolve.
As part of the biennial 2019-21 state budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers, the public defender pay will be raised to $70 per hour in in January.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony L. Bean
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kywon R. Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft.
Rodney Deshawn Green
Rodney Deshawn Green, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, operate a vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property.
Yarnell I. Moten
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yarnell I. Moten (a.k.a. Ike, John), 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) on/near a school.
Timothy Ratcliff
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, attempting to flee/elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cavetta L. Spencer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cavetta L. Spencer, Hazel Crest, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Tyquan Octavious Taylor
Tyquan Octavious Taylor, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Litoria L. Yates
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Jesus Alfaro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jesus Alfaro, Davenport, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance.
Keith Allan Carter
Keith Allan Carter (a.k.a. Neckbone, Cannon), 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Marvon Q. Martin
Marvon Q. Martin, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Kenyana L. Morris
Kenyana L. Morris, Winnebago, operating without a license.
Nathon A. Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathon A. Smith, 5600 block of 55th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
