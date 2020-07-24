Racine County requires masks in all buildings, but security at doors reportedly didn't get them yet

In an email sent at 12:02 p.m. Friday, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James D. Evans said "Masks are in place at this time. They were en-route from the release of the order yesterday at noon."

Delagrave, who has indicated he does not intend to issue a countywide mask mandate, said that the order applying to county buildings "will remain in effect until further notice."

The city's mask requirement order, which will go into effect Monday, states that it will end on Dec. 31, 2020, although changes could be made before the end of the year and it is set to be reviewed this fall.

Local and national medical experts agree that "the use of face coverings" is "an important tool to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," according to Delagrave's order. If someone has COVID-19 and they are wearing a mask, the mask makes it much more difficult for droplets to spread, when they could otherwise infect others with the virus.