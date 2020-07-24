Racine County requires masks in all buildings, but security at doors reportedly didn't get them yet

RACINE COUNTY — At noon Thursday, the county executive put an order into effect that required everyone in county buildings to wear a mask, effective immediately.
But as of Friday morning, some deputies at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center were still not wearing masks.
Deputies working as bailiffs were wearing masks inside courtrooms, but the deputies working security at the entrance were not wearing masks on Friday morning. Two other deputies leaving the Law Enforcement Center were not wearing masks as they walked through the building Friday morning.
County officials indicated that there was a lag in the delivery of masks. That's why they said deputies were not wearing masks 22 hours after the requirement was put in place.
When asked, one of the deputies at the security checkpoint inside the Law Enforcement Center, inaccurately stated that the county order wouldn't be going into effect until Monday.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued an order at noon Thursday, ordering face coverings to be worn by everyone (excluding those exempted for documented medical reasons and children younger than 5) inside county buildings.
In an email sent at 12:02 p.m. Friday, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James D. Evans said "Masks are in place at this time. They were en-route from the release of the order yesterday at noon."
Delagrave, who has indicated he does not intend to issue a countywide mask mandate, said that the order applying to county buildings "will remain in effect until further notice."
The city's mask requirement order, which will go into effect Monday, states that it will end on Dec. 31, 2020, although changes could be made before the end of the year and it is set to be reviewed this fall.
Local and national medical experts agree that "the use of face coverings" is "an important tool to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," according to Delagrave's order. If someone has COVID-19 and they are wearing a mask, the mask makes it much more difficult for droplets to spread, when they could otherwise infect others with the virus.
The county executive's order says "many people with COVID-19 infection are asymptomatic or presymptomatic yet highly contagious and these people account for a substantial fraction of all transmissions" and "masking helps to prevent such people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not."
