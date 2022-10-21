 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County man pleads not guilty to election fraud

Harry Wait in Racine County Circuit Court

Harry Wait, left, is pictured in Racine County Circuit Court for his preliminary hearing and arraignment Friday alongside attorney Daniel J. Hartman.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The Town of Dover man who admitted to requesting the absentee ballots of two elected officials he doesn't like in order to prove that he could formally pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Harry Wait, 68, is charged with two felonies for misappropriating identification information and two misdemeanors for election fraud for using the identifying information of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, to order their absentee ballots via the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote website. A ballot addressed to Mason ended up being delivered to Wait's home, but no ballot addressed to Vos was delivered.

Wait claimed he just wanted to show how easy it was to order someone else’s ballots without permission, but it is a felony under the Wisconsin statutes.

“What I did was illegal. Not only illegal, it was criminal," Wait told a reporter in July.

Wait's attorney, Daniel J. Hartman, told The Journal Times last week that he plans to raise a number of defenses, among them that Wait's actions were "justified by necessity."

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

