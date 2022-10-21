Racine County man pleads not guilty to election fraud

RACINE — The Town of Dover man who admitted to requesting the absentee ballots of two elected officials he doesn't like in order to prove that he could formally pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Harry Wait, 68, is charged with two felonies for misappropriating identification information and two misdemeanors for election fraud for using the identifying information of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, to order their absentee ballots via the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote website. A ballot addressed to Mason ended up being delivered to Wait's home, but no ballot addressed to Vos was delivered.
Wait claimed he just wanted to show how easy it was to order someone else’s ballots without permission, but it is a felony under the Wisconsin statutes.
“What I did was illegal. Not only illegal, it was criminal," Wait told a reporter in July.
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.
When the clerk told the suspect that police were on their way, he panicked and tried to break the doors to get out. When he was unable to, he grabbed a drink and threw it at the door, but the door remained closed.
Park High School in Racine and Bradford High School in Kenosha are two of at least a half-dozen southeastern Wisconsin schools that went into lockdown amid threats of active shooters that are believed to be hoaxes Thursday.
Harrison Geiser, 26, was due in court for sentencing in connection to a 2021 crash between his vehicle and a Wisconsin State squad, but a drug test delayed the sentencing. Heroin was allegedly found in his car after the crash.