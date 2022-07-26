Racine County man accused of stabbing his mother with two knives

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man faces attempted homicide charges after stabbing his mother with two knives.

Devin C. Molina, 27, of the 600 block of County Trunk Highway DD, was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and intimidation of a victim in addition to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office were sent to Burlington Memorial Hospital in reference to a stabbing that occurred at the suspect's home.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a woman who said she was stabbed by her son, Molina.

She said she was on the couch on the phone when Molina came running upstairs with a knife in each hand and stabbed her. Molina took her phone as well so she could not call 911. She drove herself to the hospital and needed stitches to close a 4-inch wound to her right chest and 2-inch wound to her left shoulder.

The complaint stated that the woman was able to get away because all four of her dogs chased Molina back downstairs.

Both knives were recovered by deputies "and moved to a safe place by family members."

According to the complaint, Molina "suffers from bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia (and) ... has been drinking heavily and smoking Delta 8 and 10 THC."

Molina was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

According to online court records and the criminal complaint, Molina has no prior criminal history. However, in 2019 Molina allegedly attacked his mother and another man, and he has previously made statements wishing others were dead, the criminal complaint states.