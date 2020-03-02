Racine County likely to get $40 million from state to pay for new $45 million juvenile detention facility

MADISON — Last week’s approval of nearly $103 million in state funding has moved Racine County, and three other Wisconsin counties, another step closer to getting a sought-after new juvenile detention facility.
The release of $102,556,999 of state funds — $40 million of which is earmarked for Racine County — was approved Thursday by the Wisconsin Building Commission. That spending has been lauded by both Democrats and Republicans.
One of the primary reasons the plan has so much support is that it would keep young offenders closer to home, rather than sometimes being locked up hundreds of miles away from their families.
Children at the new facility would come from five counties: Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington.
Under this new funding approval, Racine County’s new site is expected to have a max capacity of 48. It is expected to cost $45.84 million to build, with $40 million coming from the state and $5.84 million coming from local/county funds.
Racine County’s current juvenile detention facility, located at 1717 Taylor Ave., is too big for its current needs with 121 beds in total.
Racine County’s current juvenile detention facility is too reminiscent of a prison than a facility built to aid in the rehabilitation of young offenders, according to County Board Supervisor Nick Demske, who sits on the Youth Justice Advisory Committee which was created by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave last year.
In a statement, Delagrave called the funding approval “a significant step forward … that will better rehabilitate and re-integrate our young adults in the juvenile justice system. This facility will keep Racine County children close to their families, help reduce recidivism rates, and cut costs for local taxpayers.”
Most of these changes are coming as the direct result of years of alleged abuse, mistreatment and violence at larger state-run facilities, namely the Lincoln Hills School for boys and Copper Lake Schools for girls in Irma.
By creating smaller detention centers, the state hopes it will be easier to maintain order and discipline while also encouraging rehabilitation.
“These facilities will enable youth to receive trauma-informed, evidence-based resources, while bringing the youth at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools closer to home,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
Cash questions
The past few months have left a bit of uncertainty regarding the funding.
The Department of Corrections originally requested $122 million total for the four juvenile detention centers. But the Joint Committee on Finance gave preliminary approval to $80 million, leaving a gap in funds of more than $30 million after $8.4 million was trimmed from part of the original proposal.
The Building Commission’s decision this past week closed that funding gap.
Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this story.