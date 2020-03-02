Racine County likely to get $40 million from state to pay for new $45 million juvenile detention facility

MADISON — Last week’s approval of nearly $103 million in state funding has moved Racine County, and three other Wisconsin counties, another step closer to getting a sought-after new juvenile detention facility.

The release of $102,556,999 of state funds — $40 million of which is earmarked for Racine County — was approved Thursday by the Wisconsin Building Commission. That spending has been lauded by both Democrats and Republicans.

One of the primary reasons the plan has so much support is that it would keep young offenders closer to home, rather than sometimes being locked up hundreds of miles away from their families.

Children at the new facility would come from five counties: Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington.

Under this new funding approval, Racine County’s new site is expected to have a max capacity of 48. It is expected to cost $45.84 million to build, with $40 million coming from the state and $5.84 million coming from local/county funds.

Racine County’s current juvenile detention facility, located at 1717 Taylor Ave., is too big for its current needs with 121 beds in total.