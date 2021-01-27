Racine County K-9 Unit to receive grant to help maintain canine staffing levels as some dogs near retirement

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to receive a grant for the purchase of an additional K-9 from the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that it "has been fortunate with the health and service of its canines over the years" in part thanks to "the care and conditioning they receive from their handlers."

However, several of the K-9s with the RCSO are nearing retirement.

The grant RCSO is receiving will be used to maintain RCSO's current K-9 staffing level.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is independently funded through grants and donations from local businesses, the general public and fundraising events.

For more information on the foundation, go to emmalovesdogs.org.

