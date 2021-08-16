Racine County judges who oversee evictions court say they are abiding by CDC order

RACINE — Both of the Racine County Circuit Court judges who oversee evictions say they are abiding by the federal order to not approve evictions for tenants who say they are unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite some questioning whether the order is constitutional.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this month that if a judge orders an eviction, deputies would carry it out, regardless of a federal order from appointed officials, leaving the interpretation of the federal rules to the judges.
The ban
A congressional ban on evictions for inability to pay was put into effect on March 27, 2020; Gov. Tony Evers doubled down by issuing a ban for the State of Wisconsin the same day.
After repeatedly extending it, Congress allowed the national moratorium to expire at the end of July 2021. Progressive U.S. Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, both Democrats, led opposition to the expiration by calling on either congressional leaders or President Joe Biden’s administration to extend the prohibition.
RACINE COUNTY — If a Racine County Circuit Court judge issues an eviction order, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office “simply complies with its …
Biden had said he didn’t believe he had the power to issue such an order.
But, on Aug. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that effectively reinstated the ban until Oct. 3 in areas with “high” coronavirus transmission. Racine County falls under the definition of “high” rates of transmission, health leaders say.
Evictions have still been carried out throughout the pandemic, but only under certain circumstances, such as if there is known criminal activity on the property.
Since the CDC’s order went in place, there are courts scattered across the U.S. not abiding by the order. The Texas Supreme Court has given local judges the discretion of whether to enforce the order; several of them have chosen to not follow the CDC order.
In Racine County, however, Judge Jon Fredrickson and Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz, who currently oversee local civil courts and thus all of Racine County’s evictions, said they would continue to abide by the order.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
“I don’t want to evict people,” Gasiorkiewicz said during a phone interview Friday.
He said there has been “gamesmanship” from both tenants and landlords going on in eviction court since the ban went into place 17 months ago. There have been times where landlords have claimed other reasons for attempting an eviction, but when placed under oath admitted they were trying to get an eviction due to nonpayment of rent.
In those situations, Gasiorkiewicz said, he will then refer tenants to places where they can get aid to help cover rent and other expenses, but will still block the eviction from going through.
“There’s a lot of money on the table. Landlords are entitled to get compensation, too,” the judge said.
Gasiorkiewicz added that “if a tenant fills out the CDC declaration,” through which tenants can legally declare they are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19, “they are good until Oct. 3,” Gasiorkiewicz said, assuming the eviction ban isn’t extended again and that the ban isn’t overturned; it already has temporarily survived one court challenge, but others are coming, including one filed Sunday by two Detroit landlords who claim the CDC action amounts to “a compensable taking of plaintiffs’ property and property rights without just compensation.”
Update: Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it will carry out evictions if ordered, despite CDC moratorium
No evictions have been ordered since Saturday in Racine County, however.
Likewise, Gasiorkiewicz said that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office — which carries out the evictions ordered by Racine County judges — “will be giving every tenant the opportunity to sign a CDC declaration ... if they do (sign the declaration), then (the deputies) will not evict them.”