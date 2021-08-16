Racine County judges who oversee evictions court say they are abiding by CDC order

Qualifications

To qualify to sign the CDC's Eviction Protection Declaration, tenants must attest that ONE statement from BOTH of the first two following lists applies to them and that ALL statements from the final list applies to them:

Do I qualify?

• I received a stimulus check (Economic Impact Payment) in 2020 or 2021

• I was not required to report any income to the IRS in 2020

• I am receiving any of the following benefits: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Supplemental Security Income (SSI); or Supplemental Security Disability Income (SSDI)

• In 2020 or 2021, I earned (or expect to earn) less than $99,000 as an individual or less than $198,000 as a joint filer

I cannot pay my full rent or make a full housing payment because:

• My household income has gone down substantially

• I have been laid off from work

• My work hours or wages have been cut

• I have extraordinary (at least 7.5% of yearly income) out-of-pocket medical expenses

Declaration that I qualify

• I live in a U.S. county experiencing substantial or high rates of community transmission levels of COVID-19.

• I have done my best to make timely partial payments that are as close as possible to the full payment and to get government assistance in making my rent or housing payments.

• If I were evicted, I have no other available housing options, so I would probably become homeless OR have to move to a homeless shelter OR have to move in with others who live in close quarters.