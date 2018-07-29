RACINE — This week, the Racine County Circuit Court judges are all busy packing up their offices, but they won’t be going far.
Every other year on Aug. 1, the 10 circuit court judges rotate case assignments, chambers and courtrooms in something that has become a matter of routine.
District Court Administrator Louis Moore said each county does the circuit court judge rotation differently, but feels that it is ultimately beneficial to both constituents and judges.
“I think it’s good to have well-rounded judges capable of covering for one another,” Moore said.
Major changes
The court rotation is nothing new for Judge Faye Flancher, who has been a circuit court judge for 16 years. This will be the eighth time she’s faced such a rotation.
While Flancher said she is not a fan of packing up and moving her office every other year, she said that the rotation is good for judges and lawyers alike. “It definitely keeps you on your toes,” Flancher said.
This year, Flancher will make a major switch. Not only will she be moving from the basement of the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., to the sixth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. — she will also make a transition from felony court to family/probate court.
Such a change requires preparation, Flancher said. “You just hit the books,” Flancher said. She said the Wisconsin Supreme Court provides each judge with judicial education opportunities, so judges select educational programs that will be most beneficial to them in their next rotation.
The programs allow judges to learn about changes to the law since they last served in that area.
“The rotation keeps you on your toes,” Flancher said. “So it’s good. It’s almost like getting a new job every few years. You don’t ever want to get too staid in one thing. It’s always good to keep the mind active.”
Rotations and assignments
This year, the judges will rotate as follows:
Branch 1
- — Judge Wynne Laufenberg from juvenile to felony court
Branch 2
- — Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz is remaining in civil court
Branch 3
- — Judge Emily Mueller is remaining in felony court
Branch 4
- — Judge Mark Nielsen is remaining in felony court
Branch 5
- — Judge Mike Piontek from traffic/misdemeanor to civil court
Branch 6
- — Judge David Paulson from civil to juvenile court
Branch 7
- — Judge Charles Constantine from family/probate to family court
Branch 8
- — Judge Faye Flancher from felony to family/probate court
Branch 9
- — Judge Robert Repischak from family to traffic/misdemeanor court
Branch 10
- — Judge Timothy Boyle remaining in traffic/misdemeanor court
Rotation changes
During most rotations, each judge switches to a different court area; however, this is an unusual rotation in the sense that four judges — Gasiorkiewicz, Mueller, Nielsen and Boyle — will each remain in the courts to which they were previously assigned.
Moore said this is due to Constantine’s upcoming retirement on Sept. 5. For case flow management, it made sense to keep some judges where they were.
To handle the upcoming vacancy, especially when a judge retires mid-term, such as in Constantine’s case, someone is usually appointed by the governor. That person would then run in the general election in April and their six-year term would begin on Aug. 1, 2019.
If Gov. Walker does not appoint anyone to fill Constantine’s spot, Moore said a reserve judge is typically used, but reserve judges can only be used 65 percent of the time.
“If we had a long-term vacancy, it would back up case loads,” Moore said. “Or the judges would step up and take on more, which I have no doubt they would.”
Moore noted that just because judges rotate to different areas, does not mean they do not take other case types, Moore said. “It keeps their job interesting.”
