Racine County Jail reports two overdoses treated by medical staff in three days

RACINE — Jail medical personnel reported that they saved two jail inmates from drug overdoses in the past week. One was Sunday and the other was Tuesday.

Since implementing the Narcan program in July of 2014, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has used Narcan more than 70 times to prevent overdoses from becoming fatal, a news release from the RCSO stated.

Most recently:

Dec. 10, 2021: A 24-year-old woman overdosed in the jail, was administered Narcan and survived.

Feb. 24, 2022: A 34-year-old woman was “on the nod” in the jail, was sent to the hospital multiple times, was administered Narcan and survived.

Feb. 28, 2022: A man in the gallery of Judge Martinez’ courtroom appeared to be “on the nod” but refused medical assistance. A courtroom deputy radioed for Racine Rescue who administered Narcan, and the medical symptoms stopped.

March 25, 2022: A 32-year-old woman overdosed in the jail, was administered Narcan and survived.

Death last year Two men died in the Racine County Jail in less than a week in spring 2021. One of them, Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr., died of “acute fentanyl toxicity” on May 29, 2021, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The death was ruled as accidental by the Racine County Medical Examiner’s office. Ditello-Scott, a 22-year-old father with a second kid on the way at the time of his death, had been in Milwaukee with friends the night before his death, loved ones said. He was driving home to Whitewater when he was pulled over near Waterford by Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies after reportedly driving erratically. He was then taken into custody and fell asleep in the jail, and never woke up. In a statement after the conclusion of the investigation into Ditello-Scott's death, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said: “Every overdose death is a tragedy, and I am very concerned that there has been a 30% increase of overdose deaths, in a one-year period, in the United States."

Sunday's incident

According to a release:

Jail correctional officers were alerted on Sunday at approximately 1:29 p.m. of an inmate having a medical incident. The correctional officers immediately locked down the dayroom and made contact with the unconscious inmate who was partial slouching off the bottom bunk of the cell, the release stated.

The inmate was a 41-year-old man from the City of Racine.

The correctional officers radioed for jail medical to respond, for Racine Rescue to respond, and they performed an initial medical assessment. The correctional officers observed that the inmate was unconscious, non-responsive and snoring loudly, consistent with agonal breathing.

The correctional officers administered one dose of Narcan to the inmate who did not respond to the medication.

At this point, jail medical personnel arrived in the cell and instructed a correctional officer to retrieve the Automated External Defibrillator, or AED. Jail medical personnel were able to confirm the inmate had a pulse; they administered another dose of Narcan and within 30 seconds, the inmate started to regain consciousness.

By the time Racine Rescue arrived on scene, the inmate was completely conscious and responding to questions. Racine Rescue and correctional officers transported the inmate to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

At approximately 8 p.m., after being medically cleared at the hospital, the inmate was returned to the jail where he was placed on Overdose Watch, where correctional officers check on the inmate, having conversations every 15 minutes to make sure the inmate is not having another medical incident.

In response to the overdose of the inmate, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling ordered a search of the entire jail.

The Sheriff’s Office made a mutual aid request for additional K9 teams to respond to the jail. In addition to three Sheriff’s K9 teams, the Caledonia Police Department, Burlington Police Department, City of Kenosha Police Department, and Kenosha Sheriff’s Office sent K9 teams to assist in the search.

The results of the search included four small pieces of paper that tested positive for fentanyl and various other contraband, but no additional controlled substances.

“The Sheriff’s Office thanks these organizations for their professionalism and assistance,” the news release stated.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau was assigned to investigate this overdose. Investigators reviewed jail security camera recordings and conducted interviews.

Investigators determined that Mateo J. Garcia, a 22-year-old man from the City of Racine, was brought to the jail by an outside law enforcement agency at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Garcia had multiple fentanyl-laced pills hidden within his body — it was not stated where — and he gave some of the pills to the inmate. The inmate ingested the pills and overdosed.

Garcia admitted he knew the pills contained fentanyl, but when asked by the inmate, Garcia denied there was fentanyl in the pills.

Garcia stated he flushed the remaining pills down the toilet after the inmate overdosed.

The investigators recommended charges for Garcia to the Racine District Attorney’s Office of recklessly endangering safety and possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

Tuesday's incident

The jail received a 17-year-old as an inmate on Tuesday.

After going through the intake process, the teenager was placed into Male Holding Two.

A little after 10:30 a.m., an alert correctional officer observed that the inmate was lethargic, not easily aroused and “on the nod.”

The correctional officer immediately requested jail medical personnel to respond, and he administered Narcan to the inmate who regained full consciousness. The inmate admitted to taking an opioid-based pill prior to being arrested and transported to the jail.

Facts and figures

According to the Racine County Medical Examiner, in Racine County in 2021, there were 53 accidental drug toxicity deaths, which was up 8% from the previous year when there were 49 such deaths.

As of June 1, 2022, there are 13 confirmed accidental drug toxicity deaths this year with 19 possible deaths pending toxicology test results. Fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45 and over 107,000 Americans died of overdoses last year alone.

The jail is currently utilizing a multitude of steps during the intake of an inmate to identify medical issues and to prevent the influx of contraband:

Health pre-screening by a jail nurse and a PBT test by jail staff to determine the amount of alcohol in a person’s system

Possible diversion decision by nurse: a 13 question battery of questions to identify medical issues or needs. If someone is identified as needing further medical services, they are diverted to a hospital where medical professions will give medical care and provide follow-up considerations.

Custodial search by staff

Metal detector

Body scan

Pre-book questionnaire including full health screening

Strip-search, de-lousing shower and changeover

Placed into holding cell

In response to these most recent overdoses, Sheriff Schmaling stated:

"It is well-established that the precursors for fentanyl are being shipped from China to Mexico, mixed into fentanyl, combined with other drugs, transported into the United States and widely distributed. Just last week, the Sheriff’s Office seized two kilograms of fentanyl-laced cocaine professionally hidden in a vehicle on the interstate.

"Despite considerable efforts by the Sheriff’s Office, at times, dangerous controlled substances are going to make it into the jail, especially since such a minuscule amount of fentanyl can be fatal. Sunday’s overdosing inmate was fortunate to have ingested this poison while in the jail where trained and equipped staff could quickly respond to the emergency and provide the appropriate medical aid. If this inmate would have been alone, he would be dead right now.

"I call on the community to join me in thanking these public safety heroes who have saved six lives in approximately seven months. When correctional officers take on the nearly impossible task of keeping contraband out of the jail, ensuring safety and possibly saving a human life, they should know they have the support of their community.

"If the jail eventually experiences another overdose death, I request that the public remain calm and understand the complexities of the fentanyl epidemic. Jail staff will not always be able to save inmates from themselves when they choose to ingest controlled substances.

"To the dealers peddling this garbage, know that law enforcement is hunting for you; you will be caught; and you will go to prison!"

