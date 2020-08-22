 Skip to main content
Racine County Jail inmate reportedly hid in shower stall before attacking another prisoner

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate reportedly waited in a shower stall for more than 10 minutes to assault another prisoner and broke a glass panel within the same week.

Dyvonn B. Rasmussen, 21, from Seymour, Wis., was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 7, an officer was assigned to floor 1E in the Racine County Jail when Rasmussen was released from his cell into the dayroom so that he could serve his scheduled hour out of segregation.

Upon exiting his cell, he kicked the bottom glass panel separating the dayrooms. Upon striking the bottom panel window, the glass shattered, fracturing throughout the entire panel, rendering both of the dayrooms inoperable.

Dyvonn Rasmussen

Rasmussen

At about 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, an officer responded to a call about an active fight on floor 3D.

At about 8:37, Rasmussen was done with his hour out in the main dayroom, but instead of returning to his cell, he snuck into the shower stall without notice. He then stayed in the shower stall concealed by a curtain for about 11 minutes before exiting when an inmate entered the main dayroom.

At approximately 8:48, Rasmussen emerged from the shower stall and advanced towards the inmate in a boxer’s stance. He then threw multiple punches at the inmate and threw him to the ground, punching him multiple times in the head and face. He threw the inmate to the ground a second time and delivered more punches.

Rasmussen had gotten into a fight with another inmate on May 22.

Rasmussen was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 27 via Zoom or teleconference, online court records indicate.

