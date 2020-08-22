Racine County Jail inmate reportedly hid in shower stall before attacking another prisoner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate reportedly waited in a shower stall for more than 10 minutes to assault another prisoner and broke a glass panel within the same week.

Dyvonn B. Rasmussen, 21, from Seymour, Wis., was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 7, an officer was assigned to floor 1E in the Racine County Jail when Rasmussen was released from his cell into the dayroom so that he could serve his scheduled hour out of segregation.

Upon exiting his cell, he kicked the bottom glass panel separating the dayrooms. Upon striking the bottom panel window, the glass shattered, fracturing throughout the entire panel, rendering both of the dayrooms inoperable.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, an officer responded to a call about an active fight on floor 3D.

At about 8:37, Rasmussen was done with his hour out in the main dayroom, but instead of returning to his cell, he snuck into the shower stall without notice. He then stayed in the shower stall concealed by a curtain for about 11 minutes before exiting when an inmate entered the main dayroom.