Racine County Jail inmate reportedly hid in shower stall before attacking another prisoner

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate reportedly waited in a shower stall for more than 10 minutes to assault another prisoner and broke a glass panel within the same week.
Dyvonn B. Rasmussen, 21, from Seymour, Wis., was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 7, an officer was assigned to floor 1E in the Racine County Jail when Rasmussen was released from his cell into the dayroom so that he could serve his scheduled hour out of segregation.
Upon exiting his cell, he kicked the bottom glass panel separating the dayrooms. Upon striking the bottom panel window, the glass shattered, fracturing throughout the entire panel, rendering both of the dayrooms inoperable.
At about 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, an officer responded to a call about an active fight on floor 3D.
At about 8:37, Rasmussen was done with his hour out in the main dayroom, but instead of returning to his cell, he snuck into the shower stall without notice. He then stayed in the shower stall concealed by a curtain for about 11 minutes before exiting when an inmate entered the main dayroom.
At approximately 8:48, Rasmussen emerged from the shower stall and advanced towards the inmate in a boxer’s stance. He then threw multiple punches at the inmate and threw him to the ground, punching him multiple times in the head and face. He threw the inmate to the ground a second time and delivered more punches.
Rasmussen had gotten into a fight with another inmate on May 22.
Rasmussen was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 27 via Zoom or teleconference, online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph M Fox
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joseph M Fox, Zion, Illinois, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saul T Goodloe
Saul (aka Reamon Jackson) T Goodloe, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keyosha M Pipkins
Keyosha M Pipkins, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Dyvonn B Rasmussen
Dyvonn (aka Louie) B Rasmussen, Seymour, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct, felony criminal damage to property.
Eric R Shroat
Eric R Shroat, 3100 block of Fischer Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jamie L Zidek
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie L Zidek, Wonder Lake, Illinois, possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob A Sawisky
Jacob A Sawisky, 800 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Conner S Draves
Conner S Draves, 1400 block of Chatham Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Melinda Lynn Torres
Melinda (aka Lisa Richards) Lynn Torres, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.