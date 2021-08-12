Racine County Jail inmate already facing litany of serious charges allegedly assaults a deputy while naked

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted a deputy while naked.

Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 31, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 3, Walrup requested a new mattress from a deputy because his was "soiled" and insisted on the mattress being removed from his cell.

The deputy opened the cell door and Walrup attempted to exit while naked. When the deputy told him to stop, Walrup punched the deputy in the left side of his face. He then threw multiple punches as the deputy hung on to the cell door. Walrup then got behind the deputy and tried to reach toward his Taser, according to the complaint.

Other correctional officers arrived. Walrup then tried to run past them but slipped and fell onto the ground, officers reported.

Walrup was given a a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A competency hearing is set for Sept. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.