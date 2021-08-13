Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaults a deputy while naked

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted a deputy while naked.
Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 31, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 3, Walrup requested a new mattress from a deputy because his was “soiled” and insisted on the mattress being removed from his cell.
The deputy opened the cell door and Walrup attempted to exit while naked. When the deputy told him to stop, Walrup punched the deputy in the face. He then threw multiple punches as the deputy hung on to the cell door. Walrup then got behind the deputy and tried to reach toward his Taser, according to the complaint.
Other correctional officers arrived. Walrup then tried to run past them but slipped and fell onto the ground, officers reported.
Walrup was given a a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A competency hearing is set for Sept. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Walrup is facing a long list of criminal charges in cases dating back two years, including:
- Two counts of misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, two counts of misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer, misdemeanors disorderly conduct and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, filed July 9, 2021
- Felony repeated sexual assault of the same child, felony child enticement with sexual conduct and felony intimidation of a victim with force threatened, filed July 12, 2021
- Misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, filed in March 2021
- Misdemeanor criminal damage to property filed, in February 2021
- Felony robbery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, filed in December 2020
- Felony stalking, felony strangulation/suffocation, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, filed in March 2020
- Misdemeanor disorderly conduct, filed in February 2020
- Misdemeanor battery, filed in December 2019
