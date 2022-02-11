 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County Jail inmate accused of breaking another inmate's jaw and strangling him

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been accused of breaking another inmate's jaw and strangling him.

Allan M. Brown, 34, from Countryside, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoners and substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, a deputy was sent to Ascension All Saints at 3803 Spring St. for a report of an assault of an inmate by a fellow inmate at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Allan Brown

Brown

The man said that Brown opened up his cell bars and approached him. Initially they fist-bumped, but then as he turned around Brown began to punch him repeatedly in the head and face.

Brown also wrapped his arms around the man's neck and began to choke him. He began to lose consciousness and believed Brown would kill him if he passed out.

The man suffered a broken jaw, a broken tooth and pain to his ribs.

Brown was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

