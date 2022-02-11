Racine County Jail inmate accused of breaking another inmate's jaw and strangling him

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been accused of breaking another inmate's jaw and strangling him.
Allan M. Brown, 34, from Countryside, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoners and substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, a deputy was sent to Ascension All Saints at 3803 Spring St. for a report of an assault of an inmate by a fellow inmate at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The man said that Brown opened up his cell bars and approached him. Initially they fist-bumped, but then as he turned around Brown began to punch him repeatedly in the head and face.
Brown also wrapped his arms around the man's neck and began to choke him. He began to lose consciousness and believed Brown would kill him if he passed out.
The man suffered a broken jaw, a broken tooth and pain to his ribs.
Brown was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 10, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Amadeus D. McClain
Amadeus D. McClain, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Abigail Rose Derengowski
Abigail Rose Derengowski, 1200 block of North Ohio Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael H. Fink
Michael H. Fink, 200 block of Johnson Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lacretha Jackson
Lacretha Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob J. John
Jacob J. John, 500 block of Fairview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis Arredondo Zaldivar
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis Arredondo Zaldivar, 2400 block of Mount Pleasant, Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allan M. Brown
Allan M. Brown, Countryside, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Roger Raymond Crump
Roger Raymond Crump, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, attempt entry into a locked vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Nathan G. David
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathan G. David, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, possession of THC.
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.