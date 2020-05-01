Racine County Jail has no current confirmed cases of COVID-19

RACINE — The Racine County Jail does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its inmate population or staff, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
In mid-April, one staff member at the jail had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but has since recovered.
At Kenosha County Jail facilities, however, almost 20% of all inmates have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling credited his office's early action by implementing "a robust plan of safety precautions" at the beginning of March in order "to keep first responders, frontline staff, inmates and the community safe from the spread of COVID-19."
One of the most drastic steps was a massive reduction in the number of inmates. Typically the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., has the third highest jail population in the state, averaging around 500 inmates per day and 200 staff members. There are currently only about 250 inmates in the jail.
To keep those numbers down, the sheriff suspended all non-violent arrests from being housed at the jail. Some other arrests, including domestic violence offenders, may still be arrested.
The American Civil Liberties Union, along with other activist groups, have filed lawsuits with several states, asking for incarcerated populations to be reduced as much as possible in the interest of their health because of how susceptible incarceration facilities are to outbreaks.
According to the Sheriff's Office, all new inmate arrivals and staff members have their temperatures checked, new inmates are quarantined for 14 days, and all jail cells and common areas are sanitized multiple times a day and inmates are participating in a sewing program that has produced thousands of cloth masks.
Starting on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office began using an ultraviolet light sanitation robot in the jail that is reportedly 99.999% effective "in the reduction of coronavirus." The Skytron 1140 Sentry Disinfection Robot, uses "germicidal ultraviolet bandwidth which causes photochemical damage to cellular DNA and virus RNA," according to a release.
The robot, which cost $41,879, was paid for using a grant, the Sheriff's Office said. It also has the potential to be used in other facilities, including in the Racine County board room and at the Racine County Courthouse, "so that our county government and judicial system can continue to safely serve our community, thereby creating peace of mind for all," Schmaling said.
Today's mugshots: April 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas A Mikulance
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas A Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sarah Carvajal
Sarah (aka Patricia) Carvajal, 1600 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
David E Matavka
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David E Matavka, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, terrorist threats.
Anthony Z Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony (aka Anton) Z Martin, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine.
Matthew J Monteith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew J Monteith, 6800 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Horace L Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Horace (aka Jessica Brown) L Willis, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy S Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathaniel P George
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathaniel P George, 2100 block of Delaware Street, Racine, receive compensation for human trafficking.
Darian D Gilliam Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darian D Gilliam Sr., 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
