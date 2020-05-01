Racine County Jail has no current confirmed cases of COVID-19

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with other activist groups, have filed lawsuits with several states, asking for incarcerated populations to be reduced as much as possible in the interest of their health because of how susceptible incarceration facilities are to outbreaks.

According to the Sheriff's Office, all new inmate arrivals and staff members have their temperatures checked, new inmates are quarantined for 14 days, and all jail cells and common areas are sanitized multiple times a day and inmates are participating in a sewing program that has produced thousands of cloth masks.

Starting on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office began using an ultraviolet light sanitation robot in the jail that is reportedly 99.999% effective "in the reduction of coronavirus." The Skytron 1140 Sentry Disinfection Robot, uses "germicidal ultraviolet bandwidth which causes photochemical damage to cellular DNA and virus RNA," according to a release.