Racine County Jail has no current confirmed cases of COVID-19
RACINE — The Racine County Jail does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its inmate population or staff, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

In mid-April, one staff member at the jail had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but has since recovered.

At Kenosha County Jail facilities, however, almost 20% of all inmates have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling credited his office's early action by implementing "a robust plan of safety precautions" at the beginning of March in order "to keep first responders, frontline staff, inmates and the community safe from the spread of COVID-19."

One of the most drastic steps was a massive reduction in the number of inmates. Typically the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., has the third highest jail population in the state, averaging around 500 inmates per day and 200 staff members. There are currently only about 250 inmates in the jail.

To keep those numbers down, the sheriff suspended all non-violent arrests from being housed at the jail. Some other arrests, including domestic violence offenders, may still be arrested.

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with other activist groups, have filed lawsuits with several states, asking for incarcerated populations to be reduced as much as possible in the interest of their health because of how susceptible incarceration facilities are to outbreaks.

According to the Sheriff's Office, all new inmate arrivals and staff members have their temperatures checked, new inmates are quarantined for 14 days, and all jail cells and common areas are sanitized multiple times a day and inmates are participating in a sewing program that has produced thousands of cloth masks.

Starting on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office began using an ultraviolet light sanitation robot in the jail that is reportedly 99.999% effective "in the reduction of coronavirus." The Skytron 1140 Sentry Disinfection Robot, uses "germicidal ultraviolet bandwidth which causes photochemical damage to cellular DNA and virus RNA," according to a release.

The robot, which cost $41,879, was paid for using a grant, the Sheriff's Office said. It also has the potential to be used in other facilities, including in the Racine County board room and at the Racine County Courthouse, "so that our county government and judicial system can continue to safely serve our community, thereby creating peace of mind for all," Schmaling said.

