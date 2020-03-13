Racine County Jail halts public visits amid cornavirus concerns

RACINE COUNTY — While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Racine County, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has halted public visitation and restricted professional visitation at the Racine County Jail as a preventative measure.

The decision was made Thursday to halt public inmate visitation at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., until further notice. Public visits will now be done remotely through video visitation.

The Sheriff's Office has also temporarily moved professional inmate visitation to the Law Enforcement Center inmate visitation area.

To gain access to the visitation area, professional visitors must use the Wisconsin Street entrance and a correctional officer will check their credentials after they pass through the security area.

Professional visitation hours will now take place from 8 to 11 a.m and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All evening and weekend professional visitation has been temporarily suspended.

The Sheriff's Office also said that all group programming facilitated by outside volunteers is also temporarily suspended until further notice.