Racine County Jail halts public visits amid cornavirus concerns

RACINE COUNTY — While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Racine County, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has halted public visitation and restricted professional visitation at the Racine County Jail as a preventative measure.
The decision was made Thursday to halt public inmate visitation at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., until further notice. Public visits will now be done remotely through video visitation.
The Sheriff's Office has also temporarily moved professional inmate visitation to the Law Enforcement Center inmate visitation area.
To gain access to the visitation area, professional visitors must use the Wisconsin Street entrance and a correctional officer will check their credentials after they pass through the security area.
Professional visitation hours will now take place from 8 to 11 a.m and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All evening and weekend professional visitation has been temporarily suspended.
The Sheriff's Office also said that all group programming facilitated by outside volunteers is also temporarily suspended until further notice.
Those wishing to video visit an inmate can do so through the Securus Technologies video link. To enroll, go to securustech.net/video-products/steps-to-register/.
Those without internet access are encouraged to go to the Racine Public Library.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William G Ausen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William G Ausen, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school).
Kelly L Glass
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kelly L Glass, 5600 block of North Meadows Drive, Racine, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct.
Jordan D Harmon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Ellis Jordan Howard Jr.
Ellis (aka Allen) Jordan Howard Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn Michael Hughes
Shawn Michael Hughes, 200 block of 72nd Avenue, Kenosha, financial transaction card (fraudulent use (more than $10,000), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, felony bail jumping.
Michael L Kuykendall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael (aka Kendall Michael Kuy) L Kuykendall, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Janet Mosqueda
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Janet Mosqueda, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Rene S Smith
Rene S Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine.
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson, 1200 block of English Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).