Racine County Jail halts public visits after first confirmed cornavirus case
Racine County Jail halts public visits after first confirmed cornavirus case

Racine County Jail

The Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

 GREGORY SHAVER, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE COUNTY — As news broke Friday that Racine County has its first reported case of coronavirus, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has halted public visitation and restricted professional visitation at the Racine County Jail. 

The decision was made Thursday, the day before the county's first confirmed case, to stop public inmate visitation at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., until further notice. Public visits will now be conducted through remote video visitation. 

The Sheriff's Office has also temporarily moved professional inmate visitation to the Law Enforcement Center inmate visitation area.

To gain access to the visitation area, professional visitors must use the Wisconsin Street entrance and a correctional officer will check their credentials after they pass through the security area.

Professional visitation hours will now take place from 8 to 11 a.m and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All evening and weekend professional visitation has been temporarily suspended. 

The Sheriff's Office also said that all group programming that is conducted by outside volunteers is also temporarily suspended until further notice.

Those wishing to video visit an inmate can do so through the Securus Technologies video link. To enroll, go to securustech.net/video-products/steps-to-register/

Those without internet access are encouraged to go to the Racine Public Library. 

Racine Circuit Court

According to Racine County Clerk of Courts Sam Christensen, there were no changes occurring in Racine County Circuit Court as of Friday. 

"We are taking the normal precautions that health officials are advising," Christensen said.

Anyone with upcoming jury service has concerns, or wishes to reschedule their court date, they are asked to email rcclerkofcourts@racinecounty.com.

