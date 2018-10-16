RACINE COUNTY — The integrity of an investigation by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator is being called into question in relation to an investigation into allegation of misconduct by former City of Kenosha officials.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley is asking the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation “to take up the investigation into misconduct allegedly committed by the City of Kenosha’s IT director and (former) city administrator,” according to a letter sent on Thursday to the Department of Justice.
That investigation involved Racine County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Schulman.
In 2014, the Kenosha Police Department uncovered that the IT director for the City of Kenosha, who was then an employee of a city contractor, “may have among other things, accessed email account of others, archived then deleted emails, and intercepted emails all without authorization.”
Recently retired Kenosha City Administrator Frank Pacetti also was reportedly being investigated in relation to the case.
Graveley said the investigation was taken over by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine County District Attorney’s Office so to avoid a potential conflict of interest on the part of Kenosha County officials.
“Unfortunately, the primary investigator from the Racine Sheriff’s Office has fallen under a cloud of suspicion, as he has been accused of stealing money from the scene of a death investigation and making false statements relating to the alleged theft,” Graveley wrote. “Although these accusations against the Racine investigator involve a totally separate case, they call into question the investigator’s credibility as a witness and the reliability of any investigation that he conducted.”
According to an Oct. 8 Kenosha News report, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson, without explaining her rationale, indicated she would not file charges against Pacetti or IT Director Merril “Tig” Kerkman.
Walworth DA letter
In July, Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld sent a letter to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, alleging Schulman was on the scene of an death investigation when money went missing and made “untruthful” statements during that incident.
“The circumstances surrounding Lt. Schulman’s untruthful statements involve a significant amount of money that went missing after it was collected as evidence from the body of a deceased male,” Wiedenfeld wrote at the time. “Lt. Schulman handled the money at the crime scene prior to the money being placed into an evidence bag and logged into evidence at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.”
On the Schulman case, Schmaling said: “It would be entirely inappropriate for me to comment on the integrity of a witness when the case hasn’t even reached its conclusion. Every citizen is entitled to due process. That said, let’s let the judicial system run its logical course.”
Graveley is asking for the state to do a “thorough investigation into potential misconduct involving the activities of the IT director and the city administrator, with charges, if any, to be determined independently by the Racine District Attorney’s Office and State Attorney General’s Office.”
“Because the investigation conducted by the Racine Sheriff’s Office has been tainted by the subsequent allegations against the allegations against the primary investigator, I have asked for the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice,” Graveley wrote. “The public should understand that this investigation was initially launched by the Kenosha Police Department when the first trace of misconduct was uncovered. Then, after the investigation was turned over to Racine, the Racine Sheriff’s Office never found any evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Kenosha Police Department; this includes allegations relating to missing emails.”
Graveley said Hanson “is in agreement that turning over the investigation to DCI would be appropriate and helpful.”
A spokesperson from the DOJ said a review of Graveley’s request is underway and there currently is no timeline available for if, and when, the department takes this case.
Schulman was promoted to lieutenant in January 2017. He was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau on March 25, 2017.
Whole lotta corruption in Racine County . Worse than ever.
Racine police have been doing this for decades. I've heard it time and time again.
