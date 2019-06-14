YORKVILLE — Racine County Adult Protective Services social workers investigated a total of 510 reports of elder abuse and/or neglect in 2018.
To bring awareness to the issue communities all over the world are sponsoring events to highlight solutions to this issue in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is Saturday, June 15.
The Racine County Human Services Department will take part by displaying pinwheels, each representing one case of elder abuse investigated in 2018, on the lawn of the Aging and Disability Resource Center at the Ives Grove County Building on 14200 Washington Ave. The pinwheels will be displayed Friday through Sunday, June 14-16, on the northwest lawn with large banners explaining the event.
Here are ways to get involved in strengthening communities and preventing elder abuse:
- Talk about it — to your leaders and your neighbors.
- Advocate for elder abuse prevention and intervention programs.
- Raise public awareness by conducting presentations and distributing materials about elder abuse at senior centers, places of worship, physician offices, etc.
- Educate yourself and enable others to better recognize the warning signs.
- Lend strength to existing social support structures.
- Be a friendly visitor to an older person living in the community.
- Provide support for someone who is a caregiver.
- Don’t tolerate ageism — this begins with not making fun of older adults.
- Get involved with the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program in your state, working to resolve problems related to the health, safety, welfare and rights of persons who live in long-term care facilities.
- Report concerns to the local Adult Protective Services program by calling 262-833-8777 or by calling law enforcement officials.
