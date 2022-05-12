Racine County highway shut down Thursday morning following police chase, arrest

The Racine County Sheriff's Office issued the following alert just before 7 a.m. Thursday: "On today’s date, Thursday May 12, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Racine County Sheriff’s Office closed-down US-45/N. Raynor Ave. from HWY 20 to HWY K to assist the Oak Creek Police Department and the Franklin Police Department in the investigation of a pursuit that ended on US-45/N. Raynor Ave. One person was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public. US-45/N. Raynor Rd. will be closed-down for several hours."
First responders "rescue" Burlington students from (simulated) bus crash Saturday: in photos
Car
Jaws of Life were used to rip all four doors off of the junk car used in the simulation Saturday in Burlington.
Alex Rodriguez
Nick Farvour
Nick Farvour, a junior at Burlington High school who played a "victim" in the simulation, front right, joins his fellow classmates in debriefing with a member of the Burlington Rescue Squad.
Alex Rodriguez
Stretcher
First responders prepare to load one of the "critical condition" actors onto a stretcher.
Alex Rodriguez
Car
The jaws of life were used to rip all four doors off of the junk car used in the simulation.
Alex Rodriguez
firefighters
Firefighters from Burlington attended to the scene of the simulation and used the Jaws of Life on the "crashed" car.
Alex Rodriguez
Drone
A police drone was used to gather aerial of the situation.
Alex Rodriguez
Barb Rigden
Barb Rigden, pictured at center, was an EMT Intermediate and one of the moulage artists on the scene.
Alex Rodriguez
officer in car
One of the first officers on scene at the beginning of the simulation is pictured here.
Alex Rodriguez
Students
Students from Burlington high school relax after taking part in the simulation.
Alex Rodriguez
Fire Crew
Members of the Burlington Fire Department walk toward debriefing following the simulation.
Alex Rodriguez
Babe and Steil
Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe, left, shakes hands with Congressman Bryan Steil after a brief conversation.
Alex Rodriguez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.