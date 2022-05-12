Racine County highway shut down Thursday morning following police chase, arrest

The Racine County Sheriff's Office issued the following alert just before 7 a.m. Thursday: "On today’s date, Thursday May 12, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Racine County Sheriff’s Office closed-down US-45/N. Raynor Ave. from HWY 20 to HWY K to assist the Oak Creek Police Department and the Franklin Police Department in the investigation of a pursuit that ended on US-45/N. Raynor Ave. One person was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public. US-45/N. Raynor Rd. will be closed-down for several hours."