Racine County firefighter cited for allegedly threatening man with crowbar

TOWN OF NORWAY — A member of the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company is facing a noncriminal disorderly conduct charge for allegedly using a crowbar to threaten a motorist after the car his wife was driving was damaged in an apparent road rage incident.

Bruce Liberski, a retired veteran firefighter now serving as a volunteer engineer in the department, was cited by police after a Dec. 6 incident involving his wife and another driver in a collision that damaged both vehicles.

Liberski was not involved in the initial road rage incident. But police say he arrived on the scene afterward — accompanied by his adult son — and threatened the other driver with a crowbar.

Norway Police Chief John Hanrahan said Liberski engaged in “asinine behavior” before a police officer persuaded Liberski and his son both to leave the scene.

“The officer was successful in getting them to leave and calm the situation,” Hanrahan said.

The adult son was not cited and was not named in police reports.

Liberski has a Jan. 11 court date in Norway Municipal Court on a citation for disorderly conduct, which carries a potential civil fine of up to $313 if found guilty.

Liberski, 60, disputes the police officer’s account of what happened, and he is asking the police chief to dismiss the disorderly conduct charge. Liberski says he never threatened the other driver, and he only had a crowbar to extricate his wife from her damaged car.

“I lead a life of peace,” he wrote in a letter to the chief. “I’m willing to forgive the officer, as he did not know what he was doing.”

Police Officer Brad Spiegelhoff could not be reached for comment.

Hanrahan, however, defended his Spiegelhoff’s handling of the situation, saying, “The officer saw what he saw.”

According to police reports, Andrea Liberski, 58, was driving north on State Highway 36 shortly before 7 p.m. Dec. 6 when she moved into the left lane and slowed down to prepare for a left turn onto Fries Lane. A pickup truck behind her began following closely and flashing its lights at her.

As she moved into a left-turn lane, the pickup truck driver attempted to pass her on the left using a gravel median, instead side-swiping her car in the process.

Police reports indicate that the pickup driver, Calvin Scott Fischer, 30, of Cudahy, admitted following too closely in traffic, and that he reacted when he thought the other driver started to “brake check” him. Fischer was issued a citation in the incident, although reports did not indicate the type of citation.

After both drivers pulled into a nearby parking lot to wait for police, Andrea Liberski called her husband. The police officer reported that when Bruce Liberski arrived on the scene, he became “clearly agitated and upset,” and he told the officer that the pickup driver recklessly caused the collision with his wife.

The police officer quoted Liberski as saying, “I need to do something about it.”

Spiegelhoff reported seeing Liberski approach the pickup truck carrying a crowbar or similar tool and raising it over his head while shouting at the other driver. Fischer told police that Liberski said: “How would you like it if I beat you over your head with this thing?”

Police reports indicated that the tool could be a fire department tool known as a “halligan,” but Liberski said it was a crowbar that he keeps in his personal car. He also denied making any threat, saying that he only told the other driver that he had nearly killed his wife.

In an interview, Liberski said it was a mistake for him to carry the crowbar while confronting the other driver.

“Someone else looking at it could take it the wrong way,” he said. “I didn’t even think of it.”

Fire chief declines to comment

Liberski, who joined the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company about three years ago, has 30 years of experience with the fire departments in Wauwatosa and Greendale. Because of health issues, he said, he no longer goes out on fire calls, but works as a volunteer mechanic in the department.

The department has about 30 volunteer firefighters and others who handle fire calls in the Town of Norway and also medical emergencies in nearby Raymond.

Fire Chief Justin Lyman declined to comment on the traffic incident, saying that it was the subject of an ongoing investigation.

‘Unhinged’ allegation

Liberski said it was Spiegelhoff who became “unhinged” by angrily ordering him around that night. At one point, Liberski said, the officer even put a hand on his gun during the exchange.

“I was just shocked and scared for my life,” Liberski said. “I haven’t been able to sleep right ever since.”

Hanrahan said Spiegelhoff has 30 years of police experience, and was firm and direct in ordering Liberski to leave the scene of the accident.

“Clearly Liberski is deflecting here, attempting to take the attention off of his violent and extraordinarily unprofessional conduct,” the police chief said. “I do hope that the leadership at the Wind Lake Fire Company takes a long hard look at whether this is the type of person they want as part of their team.”

